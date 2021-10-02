2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: QB28
» Dolphins vs. QBs: 13th (18.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: 41.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Wentz gritted through sprains in both his ankles to play every snap of Week 3's game against the Tennessee Titans, but his fantasy production was diminished (194 yards, no touchdowns, no rushing attempts). It was only the second game of Wentz's career in which he did not have a rushing attempt. But Miami's defense has allowed 19 plays of 20+ yards this season, second-lowest in the NFL, so there could be some opportunities for Wentz to pick up yards on chunk plays this week.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Taylor RB14, Hines RB41
» Dolphins vs. RBs: 32nd (27.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Taylor 24.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 24.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Hines has had 10+ touches in two games this season (Weeks 1 and 3) and in those games has 15 carries for 59 yards with one rushing touchdown and 11 receptions for 102 yards. Taylor enters Week 4 averaging 4.1 yards per carry, while the Dolphins are allowing 136 rushing yards per game, 27th in the NFL.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Pittman WR38, Pascal WR57
» Dolphins vs. WRs: 16th (30.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Pittman 22.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 29.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Pittman was targeted 12 times in each of his last two games, becoming the first Colts player to have 12+ targets in consecutive games since T.Y. Hilton in 2018. For what it's worth: Pittman is on pace for 96 catches and 1,246 yards this season. Pascal didn't have a touchdown in Week 3 but is still tied for sixth in the NFL with three receiving scores this season.
TEs Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Doyle TE31, Alie-Cox TE42
» Dolphins vs. TEs: 17th (9.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Doyle 9.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Alie-Cox 3.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Doyle's 14 targets, nine catches and 95 yards all rank fourth among Colts' pass-catchers this season; Alie-Cox has three catches for 32 yards.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: D/ST11
The Dolphins' offense has struggled this season and ranks 28th in Football Outsiders' DVOA. Miami has just five plays of 20 or more yards this season – third-lowest in the NFL – and is averaging just four yards per play, which ranks ahead of only the Chicago Bears through three games. The Colts' defense is coming off an opportunistic three-turnover game against the Titans that factors into this week's projections, too.
