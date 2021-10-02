Fantasy Football

Presented by

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?

Oct 02, 2021 at 09:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Friday.)

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

QB Carson Wentz

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: QB28

» Dolphins vs. QBs: 13th (18.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: 41.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Wentz gritted through sprains in both his ankles to play every snap of Week 3's game against the Tennessee Titans, but his fantasy production was diminished (194 yards, no touchdowns, no rushing attempts). It was only the second game of Wentz's career in which he did not have a rushing attempt. But Miami's defense has allowed 19 plays of 20+ yards this season, second-lowest in the NFL, so there could be some opportunities for Wentz to pick up yards on chunk plays this week.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Taylor RB14, Hines RB41

» Dolphins vs. RBs: 32nd (27.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Taylor 24.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 24.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Hines has had 10+ touches in two games this season (Weeks 1 and 3) and in those games has 15 carries for 59 yards with one rushing touchdown and 11 receptions for 102 yards. Taylor enters Week 4 averaging 4.1 yards per carry, while the Dolphins are allowing 136 rushing yards per game, 27th in the NFL.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Pittman WR38, Pascal WR57

» Dolphins vs. WRs: 16th (30.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Pittman 22.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 29.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Pittman was targeted 12 times in each of his last two games, becoming the first Colts player to have 12+ targets in consecutive games since T.Y. Hilton in 2018. For what it's worth: Pittman is on pace for 96 catches and 1,246 yards this season. Pascal didn't have a touchdown in Week 3 but is still tied for sixth in the NFL with three receiving scores this season.

TEs Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Doyle TE31, Alie-Cox TE42

» Dolphins vs. TEs: 17th (9.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Doyle 9.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Alie-Cox 3.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Doyle's 14 targets, nine catches and 95 yards all rank fourth among Colts' pass-catchers this season; Alie-Cox has three catches for 32 yards.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: D/ST11

The Dolphins' offense has struggled this season and ranks 28th in Football Outsiders' DVOA. Miami has just five plays of 20 or more yards this season – third-lowest in the NFL – and is averaging just four yards per play, which ranks ahead of only the Chicago Bears through three games. The Colts' defense is coming off an opportunistic three-turnover game against the Titans that factors into this week's projections, too.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

As the Colts head into their second game of the season against a high-powered NFC West opponent, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 2?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The 2021 fantasy football season is finally here and there are plenty of Colts players who could help your team win in Week 1. 
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Review: Position By Position

While you can still hit up FanDuel for your one-week fantasy football fix, most traditional fantasy football seasons have now concluded with the end of the regular season. So let's take a position-by-position look at some of the top-scoring Indianapolis Colts' players and how they fared as fantasy football performers in 2020.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 17

It's the end of the regular season for the Indianapolis Colts — and, for some of you, it's the final chance at fantasy football glory for the 2020 season. If you're in a bind and you need some points in your final week of championship action, which Colts could help you today?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Steelers, Week 16

If you've advanced this far in your fantasy playoffs, congratulations. But are there any Indianapolis Colts players that can make a difference in your lineup today in their Week 16 matchup against an extremely tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 15

The fantasy playoffs are in full swing, and you need to find points to advance to the next round. Which Indianapolis Colts players might be able to assist with big performances today against the Houston Texans?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Raiders, Week 14

With the fantasy playoffs now upon us (for most folks), it's time to get serious. Which Indianapolis Colts players could score you some crucial points in today's road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 13

With the fantasy playoffs just around the corner for most folks, which Indianapolis Colts players could score you some crucial points in today's road matchup against the Houston Texans?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 12

It's Colts-Titans: Round 2 today at Lucas Oil Stadium, as these two 7-3 teams duke it out for first place in the AFC South Division for the second time in 17 days. So what can you expect fantasy-wise from the Colts in this one?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Packers, Week 11

It's a battle of first-place teams today in Indianapolis, as the AFC South-leading Colts play host to the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 11 fantasy preview.
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising