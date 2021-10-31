2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 8

Taylor has emerged as one of the very best running backs in the NFL in 2021, with the former second-round pick entering Week 8 ranking (among running backs) fourth in rushing attempts, second in rushing yards, fourth in yards per carry and third in rushing touchdowns. Taylor has had over 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games; in the game he didn't, he had over 100 receiving yards. Hines had arguably his best game of 2021 in Week 3 against the Titans, with 25 yards on six rushes with a touchdown and 54 yards on five receptions.