2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 8

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: QB12
» Titans vs. QBs: 27th (21.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: 119.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Wentz has thrown two touchdowns in five of his seven starts this season and added his first rushing score of 2021 in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. He's done a solid job avoiding turnovers and has had a passer rating over 105 in each of his last four games. The Titans' defense is coming off an impressive showing against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs but over the course of the season has allowed quite a few FanDuel fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: Taylor RB6, Hines RB44
» Titans vs. RBs: 9th (17.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Taylor 113.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 28.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Taylor has emerged as one of the very best running backs in the NFL in 2021, with the former second-round pick entering Week 8 ranking (among running backs) fourth in rushing attempts, second in rushing yards, fourth in yards per carry and third in rushing touchdowns. Taylor has had over 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games; in the game he didn't, he had over 100 receiving yards. Hines had arguably his best game of 2021 in Week 3 against the Titans, with 25 yards on six rushes with a touchdown and 54 yards on five receptions.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, T.Y. Hilton
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: Pittman WR20, Pascal WR53, Hilton WR79
» Titans vs. WRs: 32nd (39.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Pittman 63.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 39.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 8.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Pittman is averaging two more yards per target in 2021 (10.2) than he had as a rookie in 2020 (8.2), and he's already surpassed his receiving yardage totals from last season. He enters Week 8 averaging about seven targets, five receptions and 73 yards per game this season. While Pascal had three catches for 14 yards in Week 7, he was targeted six times, tied for his second-highest target share in a game this season. Hilton (quad) is questionable to play but had four catches for 80 yards in Week 6.
TEs Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: Alie-Cox TE17, Doyle TE34
» Titans vs. TEs: 5th (6.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 41.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 12.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Alie-Cox has become a go-to target for Wentz, especially in the red zone – his four touchdowns lead the Colts; he entered 2021 with four touchdowns in his three previous seasons. All four of Alie-Cox's touchdowns this season have come in his last four games. Doyle hasn't had a reception in his last two games but remains an important part of the Colts' offense, playing anywhere from two-thirds to three-fourths of the team's offensive snaps in recent weeks.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: D/ST14
The Colts' 16 takeaways are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the NFL lead. And the Colts' pass rush will get a boost starting this week with the debut of second-round pick Dayo Odeyingbo, who missed the Colts' first seven games as he recovered from an Achilles' injury suffered in January.
