Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Los Angeles Rams

The Colts will play their second game of season against the Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know about Los Angeles' offseason and what to expect in 2021. 

Jun 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2017_0910_LAR_1890

2020 record: 10-6

Coach: Sean McVay (5th year with Rams, 43-21)

2021 Additions: QB Matthew Stafford, WR DeSean Jackson, P Corey Bojorquez, CB Kareem Orr

2021 losses: QB Jared Goff, S John Johnson, OLB Samson Ebukam, CB Troy Hill, DE Morgan Fox, TE Gerald Everrett, WR Josh Reynolds, RB Malcolm Brown, LS Jake McQuaide, OLB Derek Rivers, OG Austin Blythe, QB Blake Bortles

2021 draft class: WR Tutu Atwell, LB Ernest Jones, DL Bobby Brown III, CB Robert Rochell, WR Jacob Harris, DL Earnest Brown IV, RB Jake Funk, WR Ben Skowronek, LB Chris Garrett

At A Glance: The Rams pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason in trading Jared Goff and multiple first round picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles is banking on upgrading their offense by dropping Stafford into Sean McVay's offense, which also features playmakers like running back Cam Akers and wide receivers Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson and Cooper Kupp. 

Los Angeles did not have a first round pick and will not have one until 2024 at the earliest — meaning the team may go seven years in between making selections in the first round. 

Star Power: Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2018, 2020) and has been named a first-team AP All-Pro every year since 2015 — when the Rams were still based in St. Louis. He enters his eighth year in the NFL with 85 1/2 sacks and 131 tackles for a loss. 

All-time series: 23-19-2

Last matchup: Week 1, 2017 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - Rams 46, Colts 9

The 2017 season opener was forgettable for the Colts, with starter Scott Tolzein throwing two pick-sixes and a Marlon Mack fumble leading to a Rams safety.

New Faces: Los Angeles Rams

Get a look at the new additions to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of their week 2 matchup with the Colts.

QB Matthew Stafford
1 / 13

QB Matthew Stafford

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Earnest Brown
2 / 13

DL Earnest Brown

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tutu Atwell
3 / 13

WR Tutu Atwell

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Chris Garrett
4 / 13

LB Chris Garrett

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Ben Skowronek
5 / 13

WR Ben Skowronek

Cooper Neill
WR Jacob Harris
6 / 13

WR Jacob Harris

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DeSean Jackson
7 / 13

WR DeSean Jackson

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Kareem Orr
8 / 13

CB Kareem Orr

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Jake Funk
9 / 13

RB Jake Funk

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Bobby Brown III
10 / 13

DL Bobby Brown III

Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P Corey Bojorquez
11 / 13

P Corey Bojorquez

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Ernest Jones
12 / 13

LB Ernest Jones

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Robert Rochell
13 / 13

CB Robert Rochell

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
