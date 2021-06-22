Colts 2021 Opponent Sneak Peek: Los Angeles Rams

2020 record: 10-6

Coach: Sean McVay (5th year with Rams, 43-21)

2021 Additions: QB Matthew Stafford, WR DeSean Jackson, P Corey Bojorquez, CB Kareem Orr

2021 losses: QB Jared Goff, S John Johnson, OLB Samson Ebukam, CB Troy Hill, DE Morgan Fox, TE Gerald Everrett, WR Josh Reynolds, RB Malcolm Brown, LS Jake McQuaide, OLB Derek Rivers, OG Austin Blythe, QB Blake Bortles

2021 draft class: WR Tutu Atwell, LB Ernest Jones, DL Bobby Brown III, CB Robert Rochell, WR Jacob Harris, DL Earnest Brown IV, RB Jake Funk, WR Ben Skowronek, LB Chris Garrett

At A Glance: The Rams pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason in trading Jared Goff and multiple first round picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles is banking on upgrading their offense by dropping Stafford into Sean McVay's offense, which also features playmakers like running back Cam Akers and wide receivers Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson and Cooper Kupp.

Los Angeles did not have a first round pick and will not have one until 2024 at the earliest — meaning the team may go seven years in between making selections in the first round.

Star Power: Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2018, 2020) and has been named a first-team AP All-Pro every year since 2015 — when the Rams were still based in St. Louis. He enters his eighth year in the NFL with 85 1/2 sacks and 131 tackles for a loss.

All-time series: 23-19-2

Last matchup: Week 1, 2017 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - Rams 46, Colts 9