Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's Danny Adams loves playing with the big boys

Danny Adams doesn't mind going unnoticed.

That's because following the lead of his offensive line has paid dividends for the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Indianapolis Bishop Chatard senior running back.

"My greatest strengths on the field are my acceleration and being short," explained Adams. "It allows me to hide behind my offensive line and no one sees me coming until it is too late.

"I would do anything for my big boys and they are, again, the best to be around. I will miss this group we have next year. There is nothing like them and I wouldn't trade any other offensive line for them. "

Since getting an opportunity to contribute as a freshman (19 carries for 113 yards with three touchdowns) on the Trojans' 2023 Class 3A state championship team, he has proven to be a valuable commodity in the offensive backfield.

"I love playing running back because it is just one piece of an 11-man puzzle," explained Adams. "Specifically, the six or seven men up front. If we all don't do our job, the play won't work. Being a running back, I'm just along for the ride."

After compiling 156 carries for 870 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 receptions for 153 yards with two scores during the 2024 campaign, he really came into his own last fall with 255 carries for 1,821 yards with 33 touchdowns and 23 receptions for 155 yards with another score to earn all-state, all-conference, and all-city accolades.

"I also run track and I feel like that helps me build my top end speed," Adams added.

Although he might be small in terms of stature, his personality and work ethic are what makes him a huge hit with everyone involved.

"Danny's main strength is the quality of his character," said Bishop Chatard head coach Rob Doyle. "He lives his life with the highest-level commitment in serving others and in demanding his best from himself in all he does. Without question, he is the most dedicated and hardest worker we have in our program.

"The only players in Bishop Chatard history that think could match his level of dedication are Ryan Baker and Andrew Sowinski, who both were successful players at Purdue. Just like (former Chicago Bears and Hall of Fame running back) Walter Payton back in the day, if you go to work out with Danny you can count on him breaking you down."

It's not surprising Danny's passion for sports came at an early age from his family.

"I first started football in second grade, playing Pop Warner in Brownsburg little league," recalled Adams. "It was when I was in pre-kindergarten where I first started in wrestling.

"Growing up, my greatest influences growing were my older sisters who always pushed me academically and athletically."

He also has plenty of gratitude for his coaching staff.

"I have a great relationship with Coach Doyle and the rest of the staff," said Adams, who currently has a 4.3 grade-point average. "They have fostered an environment of trust where we can ask them for help and talk to them whenever we need to. But they have also held us accountable to the standard we set as a team and I appreciate that each and every day."

The feeling is mutual for his bosses.

"Danny is a team leader because of his high level of dedication to making our team and himself the best we can be," Doyle said. "Danny makes everyone around him better. Danny is special because of how he tirelessly devotes himself to making those around him better. He's always the first to volunteer on service projects, and he does an amazing job looking out for his brothers on the team.

"He truly is the best son that any parent could wish for. I know this sounds like a blustering coach, but I truly have not ever seen a kid quite like Danny."

Away from the playing field, Adams still likes being competitive.

"I love to fish, hike, eat with the offensive linemen, and play pool basketball with my buddies," Adams said. "My long-term goal is to become a pediatrician, maintain close relationships with my friends and coaches, and live a full, happy life."

With high hopes of competing somewhere next fall, he knows there is always room for improvement.

"My main weakness is trying to do too much," said Adams, who plans on majoring in biology. "I just need to do my job and I can improve on that by just being myself when I'm running.

"I would also have to gain a bit of weight. With that, the strength would go up, while also maintaining my speed."

Before worrying about his future, though, he is concentrating on getting back to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Class 4A state title game during Thanksgiving weekend.

Things are off to a good start as he contributed 29 rushes for 127 yards with two touchdowns and three catches for 36 yards in the Trojans' 35-7 win at No. 8 (Class 5A) Lafayette Jeff on August 22.

"It will take all 100 of us," explained Adams. "There has never been a team won by one person. The scout team has a vital role in preparing the ones for game day. And obviously, the ones have to trust in the brother next to them and just ball out while having fun each and every week. I love my teammates. This team is special and I can't wait to see what we will do."