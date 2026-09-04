Zechariah Wallace has proven to be quite a catch for Warren Central

"I first got involved with football when I was a freshman," recalled the Warren Central High senior wide receiver. "I originally was playing soccer and basketball, but after seeing all my siblings play (NCAA) Division 1 football, I felt like it was time to make the switch."

Since bursting on the scene, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Wallace has proven to be a difference-maker.

After crafting his skills in his first two campaigns at Hamilton Southeastern, he proved to be a major contributor last fall in the Warriors' run to the Class 6A southern semistate with 42 receptions for 728 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This momentum has carried into the 2026 campaign, with nine receptions for 144 yards and two scores, including the game-winning nine-yard touchdown catch in a come-from-behind 20-14 win at Center Grove on August 21.

"Playing wide receiver just came naturally to me," explained Zech Wallace. "I feel like the way I attack the ball and the 50-50 situations really set me apart from my peers. I also have the willingness to take coaching and just to improve daily and not be complacent.

Getting the chance to play on the other side of the field has also benefited him.

"I originally was playing safety and wide receiver because it really helped me develop an understanding for defenses faster," explained Zech Wallace. "Having a (NCAA) Division 1 receiver in my family before me, Kevin Davis, helped because he really showed me the ropes. That's also why I wear the number six (6).

"My other brother, Jordan Wallace, also helped. Watching him play linebacker (at the NCAA Division 1 level as well) and watching film with him really helped me develop a deeper understanding of the game."

Warren Central boss J.T. Whitaker believes Zech possesses the entire package.

"Zech is a great combination of size, speed, physicality, and work ethic," explained Whitaker. "When you combine all that with how well he catches the football, it makes him a matchup challenge for most teams.

"Zech has elite hands. He does a great job of winning contested catches and also is tremendous at high-pointing the football. He has grown so much from last year to this year with his strength, speed, and route running. He just needs to continue to focus on working hard every day at bettering himself in all phases of the game."

Growing up in a family of athletes, it's easy to see where Zech got his competitive edge on the playing field.

"My greatest influences were definitely my parents and my siblings," Zech Wallace said. "Starting off with my parents, my dad helped shape me into the type of athlete I am, while my mom really shaped my character and how I approach things.

"Being in such a competitive environment and always going against my brothers in everything really pushed me to become the athlete I am today. It's also why I always seek improvement week after week because to this day, I'm still getting advice from them on things I can improve on."

Competing in the weight room as well as the hardwood has paid off for him as well.

"The weightlifting aspect definitely helps with basketball with getting you to jump higher, which helps with the dunking aspect," Zech Wallace said. "Basketball also translates with blowing past someone on the football field. It's just like doing a release.

"I know I can improve on everything, but the one thing that I really honed in on is my technicality with route running and the mental part with film studying since I started playing so late."

His strong connection with teammates and coaches has also worked in his favor.

"I have a great relationship with both quarterbacks," explained Zech Wallace. "From training with (junior) Jack Quillen all summer and getting extra work with him, to when the season started and staying after practice with (senior) Anthony Dennison and getting extra work in with him as well.

"The coaches have been great as well. They accepted me with open arms when I transferred in my junior year. After having a great summer and earning the trust of everyone, I just took off."

From day one, Whitaker has been sold on Zech.

"Zech is more of a lead-by-example kid," explained Whitaker. "He is one of the hardest workers we have on the team. He shows up every day and gives maximum effort. He is a high-character kid who always does things right. He is a little quieter, which makes his leadership style more by example."

All of Zech's hard work has paid off as he is currently committed to continue his career at Western Michigan University next fall.

"I know I need to work on yards after catch," explained Zech Wallace, who has a 3.2 grade-point average and plans on majoring in information technology. "In addition to my brothers, Jordan and Kevin, my other brother, Kris Davis, helped me a lot this past summer improving that aspect of my game and really working on after the catch."

Family and friends play a big part in Zech's life off the field as well.

"I really love to hang out with my family and my close friends," Zech Wallace said. "I love playing different sports and playing basketball with my brothers.

"My long-term goals are really to just be financially free and to have a great relationship with my family and friends and coaches in the years to come."

Before moving on to Kalamazoo, Michigan, though, he wants to leave Indianapolis on a positive note.

"I feel like we need to stay locked in and not get complacent after a big win," explained Zech Wallace. "Not being satisfied will really propel us further and let us win state, which I have the utmost confidence we will do this year."