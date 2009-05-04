 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

HAND IN HAND

The Colts spent the weekend conducting a three-day rookie mini-camp for eight draft selections, 13 collegiate free agents and several first-year veterans. Colts Head Coach Jim Caldwell said the weekend was a combination of classroom learning and on-field work.

May 04, 2009 at 09:30 AM
2009_caldwell_5.jpg


Classroom, On-Field Work Each Imant in Colts Rookie Mini-camp

INDIANAPOLIS – The idea was to get the Colts' rookies acclimated.

And to do that in this past weekend's 2009 Colts rookie camp, which included eight draft selections and 13 collegiate free agents, Colts Head Coach Jim Caldwell said a multi-faceted approach was needed.

There was a focus on practice.

But also there was a focus on learning the playbook.

Two approaches, Caldwell said, with one simple goal:

Ensure the Colts rookies are ready for when it's more than just rookies.

"They're both extremely valuable," Caldwell said during the Colts' three-day rookie minicamp, which concluded Sunday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

"We do not want just classroom work alone. It's tough to learn without doing. You do learn some things in the classroom setting, but you learn by doing as well. The combination of both is extremely important.

"They're congruent and work hand-in-hand for effective play."

Caldwell said the Colts' approach during the three days of work was three-fold, with player evaluation a low priority. The three goals, Caldwell said, were to get players acclimated to philosophy, techniques and fundamentals, teach Colts players how the Colts do things and teach players the pace at which the Colts operate.

The Colts' eight draft selections, including running back Donald Brown from the University of Connecticut – attended, as did 13 collegiate free agents, a group that included former Notre Dame and Indianapolis Roncalli defensive tackle Pat Kuntz.

"We were all running around having a good time," Brown said during the three-day session. "Like the coaches said, 'This is a learning process, a learning weekend. You're going to make some mistakes. You've just got to make sure you're giving all your effort, and you'll be alright.'"

About 10-12 first-year veterans also attended, with Caldwell addressing several recent news items early in the camp, including the re-signing of veteran linebacker Freddy Keiaho.

Keiaho, a third-round selection in the 2006 NFL Draft, became a free agent in late February. He re-signed with the team last week, giving the Colts a linebacker corps that now includes four players – Keiaho, Gary Brackett, Clint Session and reserve Tyjuan Hagler – with extensive starting experience.

The Colts also this offseason signed fifth-year veteran Adam Seward, who Caldwell said earlier likely will backup Brackett in the middle. Second-year strong-side linebacker Philip Wheeler was a third-round selection in the 2008 NFL Draft from Georgia Tech, and Caldwell said Keiaho's signing gives the Colts a deep group.

"That's something we'll start to look at even in OTAs," Caldwell said. "They will all be here and we'll have the opportunity to put them through their paces and see how it indeed unfolds. The great thing about it is we do have some experience. It was an area where we were a little thin.

"He comes back and certainly helps us in that area. He knows the system. He's also been a very gallant special teamer as well. We're pleased to have him back."

Caldwell also in mini-camp addressed the status of cornerback Marlin Jackson and running back Mike Hart, each of whom sustained season-ending injuries last season.

"They all are doing very well," Caldwell said of the Colts' injured players. "They are all making very good progress and right on schedule."

The Colts are scheduled to hold one more mini-camp, a mandatory three-day event for veterans that will be held June 5-7, with a Saturday afternoon practice to be held at Franklin College on June 6. The Colts' organized team activities are scheduled to begin May 19, with players scheduled to report to training camp at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind., on Sunday, August 2.

Caldwell said the Colts currently have 87 to 88 players on the roster, and Caldwell said the current roster is likely "fairly close" to the one the team will take to training camp.

"This is the makings of it," Caldwell said. "We have somewhere in the neighborhood of 87 or 88 guys right about now. We go to camp with 80. We'll have to make some decision towards the end of our OTA's."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Your guide to the upcoming 2026 NFL FLAG Championships in Westfield

The world's best youth flag football players are coming to central Indiana. From July 23–26, the 2026 NFL FLAG Championships presented by Toyota will take over Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield — home of the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp —bringing together elite teams from across the country and around the globe.

news

2026 Colts Training Camp schedule and themes released

The team is scheduled to host 13 practices, all open to the public. 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, will kick off Wednesday, July 29 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana.

news

2026 Colts Training Camp schedule to be announced Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The Indianapolis Colts will release the full schedule for 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m.

news

Registration open for Colts 5K, Blue's 'Fun Run' on September 12

Participants have exclusive opportunity to finish race on 50-yard line of Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

More mascots set to join 'Blue's Birthday Bash' on May 15

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the final group of mascot guests who will join Blue's Birthday Bash, presented by Everwise Credit Union, on May 15, at the world‑renowned Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

news

Colts announce mascot lineup for "Blue's Birthday Bash" on May 15

The Indianapolis Colts will once again host Blue's Birthday Bash, presented by Everwise Credit Union, at the world-renowned Children's Museum of Indianapolis, celebrating the birthday of four-time NFL Mascot of the Year "Blue."

news

Colts announce activities for 2026 NFL Draft Week

The Indianapolis Colts today announced their 2026 NFL Draft coverage plans, inviting fans to follow along from home as the draft takes place April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

news

'Blue's Birthday Bash' to Return to Indy on May 15

After one year off, the Indianapolis Colts will once again host Blue's Birthday Bash, presented by Everwise Credit Union, bringing back the fan-favorite family event on May 15 at the world-renowned Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

news

Text COLTS to 317317 to sign up for Colts text alerts!

Colts launch official SMS number for 2026 offers and exclusive access.

news

Post Malone and Jelly Roll Present: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in June

Colts season ticket member presale begins Monday, February 9 at 10am. General on sale begins Tuesday, February 10 at 10am at LiveNation.com

news

GAMEDAY ALERT: Road closures and delays expected for Colts fans

Capitol Ave southbound closure through 2026 will affect all remaining Indianapolis Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

2025 Colts playoff tickets available now

While NFL Playoff matchups will not be determined until the final regular season games have been completed, the NFL requires ticket information be provided to fans in preparation for the possibility of the Colts hosting playoff games.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising