2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 8 vs. Commanders

QB Sam Ehlinger
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: QB18
» Commanders vs. QBs: 22nd (18.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Ehlinger's scrambling ability will be an important factor to a Colts offense that's been hit for the second-most sacks (24) in the NFL, and the Colts are confident in the second-year quarterback's ability to win with his arm, too.
RB Jonathan Taylor
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: Taylor RB3
» Commanders vs. RBs: 23rd (20.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Taylor rushed 10 times for 58 yards and caught a career high seven passes in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: Pittman WR24
» Commanders vs. WRs: 25th (31.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Pittman is averaging seven catches for 73 yards over six games this season.
TE Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: TE30
» Commanders vs. TEs: 4th (5.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Alie-Cox is averaging about two receptions for 20 yards per game, but did have two touchdowns in the Colts' Week 4 game against the Titans.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: D/ST4
The Colts' defense ranks eighth in sack rate and is top 10 in average yards per play and yards allowed per game entering Week 8.
