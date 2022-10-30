Fantasy Preview

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 8 vs. Commanders

As the Colts face the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 8?

Oct 30, 2022
JJ Stankevitz

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Wednesday.)

QB Sam Ehlinger

» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: QB18

» Commanders vs. QBs: 22nd (18.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Ehlinger's scrambling ability will be an important factor to a Colts offense that's been hit for the second-most sacks (24) in the NFL, and the Colts are confident in the second-year quarterback's ability to win with his arm, too.

RB Jonathan Taylor

» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: Taylor RB3

» Commanders vs. RBs: 23rd (20.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Taylor rushed 10 times for 58 yards and caught a career high seven passes in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: Pittman WR24

» Commanders vs. WRs: 25th (31.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Pittman is averaging seven catches for 73 yards over six games this season.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: TE30

» Commanders vs. TEs: 4th (5.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Alie-Cox is averaging about two receptions for 20 yards per game, but did have two touchdowns in the Colts' Week 4 game against the Titans.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 8 Position Rank: D/ST4

The Colts' defense ranks eighth in sack rate and is top 10 in average yards per play and yards allowed per game entering Week 8.

