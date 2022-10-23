2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 7 vs. Titans

QB Matt Ryan
» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: QB21
» Titans vs. QBs: 29th (21.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Ryan set a career high with 42 completions and threw for 389 yards with three touchdowns in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars in Week 6.
RB Jonathan Taylor
» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: Taylor RB2
» Titans vs. RBs: 8th (18.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Taylor returns for Week 7 after missing Weeks 5 and 6 with an ankle injury.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce
» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: Pittman WR15, Pierce WR47
» Titans vs. WRs: 31st (37.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Pittman set career highs with 13 catches for 134 yards in Week 6, while Pierce snagged the first touchdown of his career, a 32-yard game-winner late in the fourth quarter.
TEs Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: Granson TE28, Alie-Cox TE30
» Titans vs. TEs: 23rd (11.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
The Colts had good production from their tight ends in Week 4 against the Titans: Alie-Cox had six catches for 85 yards with two touchdowns, Granson had four catches for 62 yards and Jelani Woods had a catch for 33 yards.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: D/ST13
The Colts' defense sacked Trevor Lawrence four times in Week 6, and didn't allow a point after halftime in Week 4 against the Titans.
