2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 7 vs. Titans

As the Colts face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 7?

Oct 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Matt Ryan

» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: QB21

» Titans vs. QBs: 29th (21.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Ryan set a career high with 42 completions and threw for 389 yards with three touchdowns in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars in Week 6.

RB Jonathan Taylor

» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: Taylor RB2

» Titans vs. RBs: 8th (18.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Taylor returns for Week 7 after missing Weeks 5 and 6 with an ankle injury.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce

» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: Pittman WR15, Pierce WR47

» Titans vs. WRs: 31st (37.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Pittman set career highs with 13 catches for 134 yards in Week 6, while Pierce snagged the first touchdown of his career, a 32-yard game-winner late in the fourth quarter.

TEs Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: Granson TE28, Alie-Cox TE30

» Titans vs. TEs: 23rd (11.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

The Colts had good production from their tight ends in Week 4 against the Titans: Alie-Cox had six catches for 85 yards with two touchdowns, Granson had four catches for 62 yards and Jelani Woods had a catch for 33 yards.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 7 Position Rank: D/ST13

The Colts' defense sacked Trevor Lawrence four times in Week 6, and didn't allow a point after halftime in Week 4 against the Titans.

