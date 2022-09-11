2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts at Texans, Week 1

QB Matt Ryan
» FanDuel Week 1 Position Rank: QB22
» Texans vs. QBs (2021): 26th (18.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Ryan last faced Houston in Week 5 of the 2019 season, and completed 32 of 46 passes for 330 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, and he added a rushing touchdown, too.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 1 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB44
» Texans vs. RBs (2021): 28th (24.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Taylor gained 288 yards on 46 carries with four touchdowns in two games against the Texans last year – representing the most yards he had against a single team, and tied for the most rushing scores (with the Buffalo Bills).
Hines rushed seven times for 37 yards and caught four passes for 41 yards in two games against Houston in 2021, but figures to have a larger role in the Colts' offense this season.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr.
» FanDuel Week 1 Position Rank: Pittman WR12
» Texans vs. WRs (2021): 24th (29.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Pittman caught eight of 11 targets for 112 yards and rushed three times for 36 yards against the Texans in 2021; he only had two other rushing attempts in the Colts' other 15 games.
TE Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 1 Position Rank: TE23
» Texans vs. TEs (2021): 25th (11.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Alie-Cox had two catches on four targets for 28 yards with a touchdown last year against Houston.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 1 Position Rank: D/ST7
The Colts smothered the Texans in two meetings last year, holding them to three points, 286 passing yards (4.3 yards/attempt) and a 41 percent third down conversion rate; the Colts had three interceptions and six sacks in those games, too.
