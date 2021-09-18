2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

Wentz was solid in his Colts debut, completing 25 of 38 passes for 251 yards with two touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week 1. He'll be challenged again in Week 2 by a Rams defense that's allowed the fewest plays of 25 of more yards (39) since the start of the 2020 season; in Week 1, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton only attempted one pass that traveled more than 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage — and it was intercepted.