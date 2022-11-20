Fantasy Preview

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 11 vs. Eagles

As the Colts face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?

Nov 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Wednesday.)

QB Matt Ryan

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: QB24

» Eagles vs. QBs: 2nd (11.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Ryan returned as the Colts' starting quarterback in Week 10 and completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a career long 39-yard scramble.

RB Jonathan Taylor

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: Taylor RB5

» Eagles vs. RBs: 18th (20.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Taylor exploded for 147 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: Pittman WR16, Campbell WR40

» Eagles vs. WRs: 9th (24.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Pittman has 61 catches for 603 yards this season, while Campbell has been productive as of late, with 28 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games.

TEs Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: Alie-Cox TE23, Granson TE24

» Eagles vs. TEs: 11th (8.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Granson had his third four-catch, 35-plus-yard-game of the season in Week 10 against the Raiders with four catches for 57 yards.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 11 Position Rank: D/ST26

The Colts' defense has been solid from a points allowed (20.3 - 11th) and efficiency standpoint (4.9 yards per play - 5th) but hasn't taken the ball away much this year; the Eagles, conversely, have the fewest turnovers of any team in the NFL this season. Those two things probably explain the Colts' low rank this week.

Advertising