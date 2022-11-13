Fantasy Preview

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 10 vs. Raiders

As the Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?

Nov 13, 2022 at 06:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Wednesday.)

QB Sam Ehlinger

» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: QB31

» Raiders vs. QBs: 31st (22.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Ehlinger will make his third start of the season against a Raiders defense that's allowing 255 passing yards per game, 26th in the NFL.

RB Jonathan Taylor

» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: RB5

» Raiders vs. RBs: 26th (23.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Taylor was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday and is ready to go after missing Week 9 with an ankle injury.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: WR20

» Raiders vs. WRs: 20th (27.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Over his last 25 games, Pittman is averaging about six catches for 65 yards per game.

TEs Kylen Granson

» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: TE16

» Raiders vs. TEs: 29th (12.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

With Jelani Woods (shoulder) out and Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) questionable, Granson could be get quite a bit of run at tight end for the Colts on Sunday.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: D/ST21

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

