2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 10 vs. Raiders

QB Sam Ehlinger
» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: QB31
» Raiders vs. QBs: 31st (22.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Ehlinger will make his third start of the season against a Raiders defense that's allowing 255 passing yards per game, 26th in the NFL.
RB Jonathan Taylor
» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: RB5
» Raiders vs. RBs: 26th (23.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Taylor was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday and is ready to go after missing Week 9 with an ankle injury.
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: WR20
» Raiders vs. WRs: 20th (27.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Over his last 25 games, Pittman is averaging about six catches for 65 yards per game.
TEs Kylen Granson
» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: TE16
» Raiders vs. TEs: 29th (12.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
With Jelani Woods (shoulder) out and Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) questionable, Granson could be get quite a bit of run at tight end for the Colts on Sunday.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 10 Position Rank: D/ST21
