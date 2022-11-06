Fantasy Preview



2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 9 vs. Patriots

As the Colts face the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 9?

Nov 06, 2022 at 06:00 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Article Template

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Wednesday.)

QB Sam Ehlinger

» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: QB18

» Patriots vs. QBs: 22nd (18.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Ehlinger threw for 201 yards and rushed six times for 15 yards in his first career start in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders with no touchdowns, no interceptions and one fumble.

RB Deon Jackson

» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: RB20

» Patriots vs. RBs: 2nd (16.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

In two games with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out, Jackson rushed 25 times for 104 yards with a touchdown and caught 14 passes for 108 yards.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell

» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: Pittman WR25, Pierce WR48, Campbell WR49

» Patriots vs. WRs: 11th (24.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Pittman has only had one game out of seven he's played this season in which he's had fewer than five catches and 50 yards. Pierce is averaging four catches and 62 yards over his last six games, while Campbell has 20 touches for 198 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: Alie-Cox TE18

» Patriots vs. TEs: 28th (12.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Alie-Cox caught six passes for 65 yards with two touchdowns in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 9 Position Rank: D/ST17

The Colts defense has only allowed two touchdowns over its last two games, and has allowed two or fewer touchdowns in five of eight games this season.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

