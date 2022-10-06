Fantasy Preview

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Broncos, Week 5

As the Colts head to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field on Thursday Night Football, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 5?

Oct 06, 2022 at 06:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Wednesday.)

QB Matt Ryan

» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: QB25

» Broncos vs. QBs: 4th (11.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Ryan has thrown for 350 or more yards in two of his four starts this season, and is fourth in the NFL with 1,125 passing yards.

RBs Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: Hines RB35, Jackson RB54

» Broncos vs. RBs: 6th (16.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

With Jonathan Taylor out for Thursday's game with an ankle injury, the Colts will turn to Hines, Jackson and potentially veteran Phillip Lindsay to get touches in the run game. If the Colts decide to elevate Lindsay to the active roster from the practice squad, they will need to do so before 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, so keep an eye out on Colts.com for more information there.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: Pittman WR16

» Broncos vs. WRs: 20th (10.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Pittman had the fourth 100-yard game of his career in Week 1 and is averaging 6.7 receptions and 74.7 yards per game this season.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: TE26

» Broncos vs. TEs: 8th (5.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Alie-Cox exploded for a career high in catches (six) while tying a career high in touchdowns (two) against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 5 Position Rank: D/ST20

The Colts are 14th in the NFL with 14.3 points per game allowed, while the Broncos are 30th in the league with 16.5 points scored per game.

