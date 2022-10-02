2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 4

Fantasy Preview



As the Colts host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium which players could help your fantasy team in Week 4?

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Matt Ryan

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: QB25

» Titans vs. QBs: 27th (22.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

In three career starts against the Titans, Ryan is averaging 321.3 yards per game; his 7.8 yards per attempt against Tennessee is the fifth-highest he's had against any opponent in his career.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB50

» Titans vs. RBs: 27th (24.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Taylor has 146 yards on 33 carries with two total touchdowns in three career games against the Titans; Hines has 175 rushing yards, 255 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in eight games against Tennessee.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr.

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Pittman WR13

» Titans vs. WRs: 29th (40.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

In four games against the Titans, Pittman has 25 catches for 283 yards with two touchdowns, as well as two rushing attempts for 26 yards.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: TE28

» Titans vs. TEs: 8th (5.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Alie-Cox has eight catches for 73 yards in eight career games against the Titans.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: D/ST11

The Colts enter Week 4 ranking ninth in yards per play allowed (4.9) and first in yards allowed per rush (2.6).

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

