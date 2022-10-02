2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 4

QB Matt Ryan
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: QB25
» Titans vs. QBs: 27th (22.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
In three career starts against the Titans, Ryan is averaging 321.3 yards per game; his 7.8 yards per attempt against Tennessee is the fifth-highest he's had against any opponent in his career.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB50
» Titans vs. RBs: 27th (24.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Taylor has 146 yards on 33 carries with two total touchdowns in three career games against the Titans; Hines has 175 rushing yards, 255 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in eight games against Tennessee.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr.
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: Pittman WR13
» Titans vs. WRs: 29th (40.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
In four games against the Titans, Pittman has 25 catches for 283 yards with two touchdowns, as well as two rushing attempts for 26 yards.
TE Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: TE28
» Titans vs. TEs: 8th (5.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Alie-Cox has eight catches for 73 yards in eight career games against the Titans.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 4 Position Rank: D/ST11
The Colts enter Week 4 ranking ninth in yards per play allowed (4.9) and first in yards allowed per rush (2.6).
