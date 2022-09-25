Fantasy Preview

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Chiefs, Week 3

As the Colts host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium which players could help your fantasy team in Week 3?

Sep 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Matt Ryan

» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: QB25

» Chiefs vs. QBs: 26th (23.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Ryan is 48/80 for 547 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions through two games in 2022.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB50

» Chiefs vs. RBs: 23rd (23.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Taylor has 215 yards on 40 carries with one touchdown in 2022; Hines has 14 touches for 91 yards.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr.

» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: Pittman WR12

» Chiefs vs. WRs: 24th (32.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Pittman did not play in Week 2 but had nine catches on 13 targets for 121 yards with a touchdown in Week 1.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: TE24

» Chiefs vs. TEs: 23rd (10.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Alie-Cox has three catches on five targets for 35 yards through two games.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: D/ST31

The Colts are allowing 22 points per game and are seventh in yards per play allowed (4.7), but are 25th in sack percentage and interception percentage heading into Week 3.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

