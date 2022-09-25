2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Chiefs, Week 3

QB Matt Ryan
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: QB25
» Chiefs vs. QBs: 26th (23.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Ryan is 48/80 for 547 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions through two games in 2022.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB50
» Chiefs vs. RBs: 23rd (23.8 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Taylor has 215 yards on 40 carries with one touchdown in 2022; Hines has 14 touches for 91 yards.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr.
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: Pittman WR12
» Chiefs vs. WRs: 24th (32.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Pittman did not play in Week 2 but had nine catches on 13 targets for 121 yards with a touchdown in Week 1.
TE Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: TE24
» Chiefs vs. TEs: 23rd (10.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Alie-Cox has three catches on five targets for 35 yards through two games.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: D/ST31
The Colts are allowing 22 points per game and are seventh in yards per play allowed (4.7), but are 25th in sack percentage and interception percentage heading into Week 3.
