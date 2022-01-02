2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17

QB Carson Wentz
» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: Wentz QB16
» Raiders vs. QBs: 10th (17.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Wentz 242.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points,
Wentz was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and, if he clears protocol Sunday will start. That does leave some uncertainty for fantasy players on championship weekend, but Wentz is coming off a strong game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts will be confident in Wentz even though he didn't practice this week.
RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB54
» Raiders vs. RBs: 27th (24.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Taylor 310.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 72.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points
If you have Taylor on your fantasy team, congrats on probably being in a good position to win your league. If you're facing him this weekend...good luck.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal
» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: Pittman WR20, Hilton WR70, Pascal WR76
» Raiders vs. WRs: 3rd (23.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Pittman 131.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 57.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 36.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Pittman's 82 yards against the Cardinals were his most since Week 8, and he's only 29 yards shy of 1,000 on the season. Hilton had one of his best games of the season against the Cardinals, catching four passes for 51 yards with a touchdown.
TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: Doyle TE36, Alie-Cox TE32
» Raiders vs. TEs: 29th (13.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 50.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 47.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points
Doyle and Alie-Cox have seven touchdowns between them this season and are among the Colts' . Both are a weekly threat to get in the end zone.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: D/ST8
The Colts' 31 takeaways are second in the NFL behind the Dallas Cowboys, and the Colts forced a safety last week against the Cardinals.
