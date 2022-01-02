Fantasy Football

Presented by

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17

As the Colts host the Raiders during fantasy football championship weekend, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 17?

Jan 02, 2022 at 06:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Unofficial_Depth_chart_1920x1080

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Carson Wentz

» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: Wentz QB16

» Raiders vs. QBs: 10th (17.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Wentz 242.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points,

Wentz was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and, if he clears protocol Sunday will start. That does leave some uncertainty for fantasy players on championship weekend, but Wentz is coming off a strong game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts will be confident in Wentz even though he didn't practice this week.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: Taylor RB1, Hines RB54

» Raiders vs. RBs: 27th (24.6 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Taylor 310.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points; Hines 72.9 FanDuel Fantasy Points

If you have Taylor on your fantasy team, congrats on probably being in a good position to win your league. If you're facing him this weekend...good luck.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal

» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: Pittman WR20, Hilton WR70, Pascal WR76

» Raiders vs. WRs: 3rd (23.4 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Pittman 131.5 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Pascal 57.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Hilton 36.7 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Pittman's 82 yards against the Cardinals were his most since Week 8, and he's only 29 yards shy of 1,000 on the season. Hilton had one of his best games of the season against the Cardinals, catching four passes for 51 yards with a touchdown.

TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: Doyle TE36, Alie-Cox TE32

» Raiders vs. TEs: 29th (13.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

» 2021 Season: Alie-Cox 50.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points, Doyle 47.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points

Doyle and Alie-Cox have seven touchdowns between them this season and are among the Colts' . Both are a weekly threat to get in the end zone.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 17 Position Rank: D/ST8

The Colts' 31 takeaways are second in the NFL behind the Dallas Cowboys, and the Colts forced a safety last week against the Cardinals.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

As the Colts head to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Saturday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

As the Colts face the Patriots on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 15?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

As the Colts head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

As the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South clash on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

As the Colts host their first primetime home game since 2017 tonight against the New York Jets, which players could help your fantasy team get a head start on Week 9?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 8

As the Colts take on the Tennessee Titans in a massive AFC South battle on Halloween, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 8?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. 49ers, Week 7

As the Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 7?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

As the Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 6?
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

As the Colts head to Baltimore to face the Ravens this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Theme: Fan Appreciation

Giveaway: Colts Scarf

Buy Tickets
Advertising