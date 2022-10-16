Fantasy Preview

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 6 vs. Jaguars

As the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 6?

Oct 16, 2022
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Wednesday.)

QB Matt Ryan

» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: QB25

» Jaguars vs. QBs: 9th (14.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Ryan has thrown for 250 or more yards in three of his five starts this season.

RB Deon Jackson

» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: Jackson RB6

» Jaguars vs. RBs: 24th (22.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Jackson rushed for 62 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards in the Colts' Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos. With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines out, Jackson – along with Phillip Lindsay and D'Vonte Price – will handle running back duties against the Jaguars.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce

» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: Pittman WR13, Pierce WR40

» Jaguars vs. WRs: 12th (24.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Neither Pittman nor Pierce played in the Colts' Week 2 game against the Jaguars, but are the Colts' two most-targeted pass-catchers this season.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: TE19

» Jaguars vs. TEs: 9th (6.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)

Alie-Cox's connection with Ryan shined against the Tennessee Titans in week 4 with a career high in catches (six), and tying a career high in touchdowns (two).

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: D/ST11

The Colts' defense hasn't taken the ball consistently yet, but they're tied for fourth in the NFL for the fewest 75+ yard drives allowed, showing they're a difficult defense to move the ball against.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

