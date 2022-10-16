2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 6 vs. Jaguars

QB Matt Ryan
» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: QB25
» Jaguars vs. QBs: 9th (14.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Ryan has thrown for 250 or more yards in three of his five starts this season.
RB Deon Jackson
» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: Jackson RB6
» Jaguars vs. RBs: 24th (22.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Jackson rushed for 62 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards in the Colts' Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos. With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines out, Jackson – along with Phillip Lindsay and D'Vonte Price – will handle running back duties against the Jaguars.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce
» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: Pittman WR13, Pierce WR40
» Jaguars vs. WRs: 12th (24.3 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Neither Pittman nor Pierce played in the Colts' Week 2 game against the Jaguars, but are the Colts' two most-targeted pass-catchers this season.
TE Mo Alie-Cox
» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: TE19
» Jaguars vs. TEs: 9th (6.0 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game)
Alie-Cox's connection with Ryan shined against the Tennessee Titans in week 4 with a career high in catches (six), and tying a career high in touchdowns (two).
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 6 Position Rank: D/ST11
The Colts' defense hasn't taken the ball consistently yet, but they're tied for fourth in the NFL for the fewest 75+ yard drives allowed, showing they're a difficult defense to move the ball against.
