2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

How the Colts divide up touches for their loaded backfield will be of keen interest to fantasy football players, but FanDuel has Taylor and Hines as the most likely to contribute on Sunday. Taylor was incredible in his final six games of the 2020 season (6.2 yards/carry, 8 total TDs) and will look to carry that momentum into the 2021 season. Hines, meanwhile, was PFF's highest-graded running back when it came to receiving last year; he was third in the NFL among backs with 75 targets, 64 catches, 482 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Don't discount his between-the-tackles running ability, too; it just remains to be seen how much volume he'll get in the Colts' gameplan week to week.