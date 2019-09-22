By The Numbers: Colts 27, Falcons 24

— Brissett's 28 completions marked a single-game career-high. His 75.7 completion percentage and 310 passing yards were his second-best marks (min. 25 attempts) in a single game.

• Running back Marlon Mack totaled 16 carries for 74 yards and touchdown as well as two receptions for 14 yards.

— Mack eclipsed 1,500 career rushing yards on his second carry of the game. He became the fourth player in franchise history to reach 1,500 yards before turning 24 years old, joining Alan Ameche (1995-56), Marshall Faulk (1994-96) and Edgerrin James (1999-2001).

— Mack's four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning score.

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team with eight catches for 65 yards and one touchdown.

— With Hilton's four-yard touchdown reception with nine seconds remaining in the first half, he passed Alan Ameche (44) for the 12th most in team history.

• Tight end Jack Doyle finished with four receptions for 46 yards. He passed Tom Mitchell (1,786) for the seventh-most receiving yards by a tight end in team history.