By the Numbers

Presented by

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Falcons 24

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2019 Week 3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sep 22, 2019 at 05:59 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
092219_ind-atl-walker-desir-tackle
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts Team Notes

• The Colts improved to 2-1 on the season with a win, 27-24, against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis improved its all-time regular season series record against Atlanta to 15-2 and have won five of the last six meetings.

• The Colts have won seven consecutive home games dating back to 2018 and also have a streak of nine straight home games with 23-plus points.

— It was the team's first home-opener victory since 9/8/13 against Oakland when the Colts won 21-17.

——————

Colts Offense

• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 28-of-37 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns for a 118.1 passer rating.

— Brissett opened the game with 16 consecutive completions tying for fifth in team history with Peyton Manning:

Table inside Article
PlayerOpponent/DateConsecutive Completions
Peyton Manningvs. Detroit/ at Jacksonville, 12/14-12/18/0823
Bert Jonesvs. New York Jets 12/15/197417
Peyton Manningvs. Cleveland/at Tenn., 9/25- 10/2/0517
Peyton Manningvs. Denver/at Jacksonville, 12/13-12/17/0917
Peyton ManningAt Tennessee, 10/11/0916
Jacoby Brissettvs. Atlanta Falcons, 9/22/1916

— Brissett's 28 completions marked a single-game career-high. His 75.7 completion percentage and 310 passing yards were his second-best marks (min. 25 attempts) in a single game.

• Running back Marlon Mack totaled 16 carries for 74 yards and touchdown as well as two receptions for 14 yards.

— Mack eclipsed 1,500 career rushing yards on his second carry of the game. He became the fourth player in franchise history to reach 1,500 yards before turning 24 years old, joining Alan Ameche (1995-56), Marshall Faulk (1994-96) and Edgerrin James (1999-2001).

— Mack's four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning score.

• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team with eight catches for 65 yards and one touchdown.

— With Hilton's four-yard touchdown reception with nine seconds remaining in the first half, he passed Alan Ameche (44) for the 12th most in team history.

• Tight end Jack Doyle finished with four receptions for 46 yards. He passed Tom Mitchell (1,786) for the seventh-most receiving yards by a tight end in team history.

• Wide Receiver Zach Pascal finished the game with two receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown. His 35-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter is the longest reception of his career.

——————

Colts Defense

• Indianapolis did not allow a 100-yard rusher for the 21st consecutive game, which is the second longest active streak in the NFL (New Orleans, 24 and playing at the time of this report).

• Linebacker Anthony Walker posted a career-high 14 tackles (11 solo) and tied a career-high in tackles for loss (2.0).

• Linebacker Bobby Okereke finished with a career-high eight tackles.

• Safety Clayton Geathers had four solo tackles, one pass defensed and his first career interception.

——————

Colts Special Teams

• Kicker Adam Vinatieri converted both field goal attempts and 3-of-3 extra points for nine points against the Falcons. He improved his NFL record of points scored to 2,614.

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Jaguars 26, Colts 11 (2021 Week 18)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 18 game of the 2021 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

By The Numbers: Raiders 23, Colts 20 (2021 Week 17)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 17 game of the 2021 season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

By The Numbers: Colts 22, Cardinals 16 (2021 Week 16)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 16 game of the 2021 season against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Patriots 17 (2021 Week 15)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 15 game of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots.

news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 0 (2021 Week 13)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans.

news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 12 game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 game of the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills

news

By The Numbers: Colts 23, Jaguars 17 (2021 Week 10)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 game of the 2021 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

By The Numbers: Colts 45, Jets 30 (2021 Week 9)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 game of the 2021 season against the New York Jets.

news

By The Numbers: Titans 34, Colts 31 (2021 Week 8)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 8 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans.

news

By The Numbers: Colts 30, 49ers 18 (2021 Week 7)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 7 game of the 2021 season against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 3 (2021 Week 6)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 6 game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising