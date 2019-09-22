By The Numbers: Colts 27, Falcons 24

INDIANAPOLIS — Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2019 Week 3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts Team Notes
• The Colts improved to 2-1 on the season with a win, 27-24, against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis improved its all-time regular season series record against Atlanta to 15-2 and have won five of the last six meetings.
• The Colts have won seven consecutive home games dating back to 2018 and also have a streak of nine straight home games with 23-plus points.
— It was the team's first home-opener victory since 9/8/13 against Oakland when the Colts won 21-17.
——————
Colts Offense
• Quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 28-of-37 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns for a 118.1 passer rating.
— Brissett opened the game with 16 consecutive completions tying for fifth in team history with Peyton Manning:
|Player
|Opponent/Date
|Consecutive Completions
|Peyton Manning
|vs. Detroit/ at Jacksonville, 12/14-12/18/08
|23
|Bert Jones
|vs. New York Jets 12/15/1974
|17
|Peyton Manning
|vs. Cleveland/at Tenn., 9/25- 10/2/05
|17
|Peyton Manning
|vs. Denver/at Jacksonville, 12/13-12/17/09
|17
|Peyton Manning
|At Tennessee, 10/11/09
|16
|Jacoby Brissett
|vs. Atlanta Falcons, 9/22/19
|16
— Brissett's 28 completions marked a single-game career-high. His 75.7 completion percentage and 310 passing yards were his second-best marks (min. 25 attempts) in a single game.
• Running back Marlon Mack totaled 16 carries for 74 yards and touchdown as well as two receptions for 14 yards.
— Mack eclipsed 1,500 career rushing yards on his second carry of the game. He became the fourth player in franchise history to reach 1,500 yards before turning 24 years old, joining Alan Ameche (1995-56), Marshall Faulk (1994-96) and Edgerrin James (1999-2001).
— Mack's four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning score.
• Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team with eight catches for 65 yards and one touchdown.
— With Hilton's four-yard touchdown reception with nine seconds remaining in the first half, he passed Alan Ameche (44) for the 12th most in team history.
• Tight end Jack Doyle finished with four receptions for 46 yards. He passed Tom Mitchell (1,786) for the seventh-most receiving yards by a tight end in team history.
• Wide Receiver Zach Pascal finished the game with two receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown. His 35-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter is the longest reception of his career.
——————
Colts Defense
• Indianapolis did not allow a 100-yard rusher for the 21st consecutive game, which is the second longest active streak in the NFL (New Orleans, 24 and playing at the time of this report).
• Linebacker Anthony Walker posted a career-high 14 tackles (11 solo) and tied a career-high in tackles for loss (2.0).
• Linebacker Bobby Okereke finished with a career-high eight tackles.
• Safety Clayton Geathers had four solo tackles, one pass defensed and his first career interception.
——————
Colts Special Teams
• Kicker Adam Vinatieri converted both field goal attempts and 3-of-3 extra points for nine points against the Falcons. He improved his NFL record of points scored to 2,614.