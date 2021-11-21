By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts improved to 6-5 following a win against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, 41-15.
- Indianapolis scored a touchdown on the ensuring series after three of their takeaways. The Colts lead the NFL in points off turnovers (98).
Colts Offense
- Indianapolis has not committed a turnover in three consecutive games. They also have not had a turnover in five games this season.
- The Colts scored on the opening drive for the fourth consecutive game. According to CBS, entering the game the Bills had not allowed an opening-series touchdown in 20 straight games. It was also the first opening-quarter touchdown Buffalo has allowed all season.
- Indianapolis rushed for 264 yards, which is the most by any team against an opponent in the NFL this season.
- The Colts have the two best rushing performances by any NFL team this season (264, 260).
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 11-of-20 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.
- Wentz has attempted 84 consecutive passes without an interception.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with a career-high 32 carries for 185 yards and a career-high four rushing touchdowns. He also added three receptions for 19 yards and one receiving touchdown.
- He scored five total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) and accumulated 30 total points, which is the most in single-game franchise history. His five total touchdowns are tied for the fourth-most by a single player in NFL history.
- He tied Eric Dickerson and Joseph Addai (four) for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game in team history.
- Taylor is only the fifth player in NFL history to register at least four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game (Shaun Alexander in 2002, Gale Sayers in 1965, Abner Haynes in 1961 and Dub Jones in 1951).
- He is the only player in NFL history to record 175-plus rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a single game.
- Taylor has tallied a rushing touchdown and 100 yards from scrimmage in eight consecutive games and became just the third player ever to do so (LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 and Lydell Mitchell from 1975-76).
- He has the most 100-yard rushing games this season (six). He also has tallied three consecutive games with 100 rushing yards, which is the second-longest streak in the NFL this season and the longest such streak by a Colt since Edgerrin James in 2005.
- Taylor registered his fourth-career game with at least 150 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns, which is the most in franchise history.
- He has a rushing touchdown in eight consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the most consecutive games by a Colt since Lydell Mitchell from 1975-76. Taylor also joined Lenny Moore (18), Lydell Mitchell (10) and Edgerrin James (eight) as the only Colts to tally at least one touchdown from scrimmage in eight consecutive games in team history.
- He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season. Taylor set the franchise record for fewest carries to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a single season (173).
- Taylor became just the fourth player in team history to rush for 1,000 yards in each of their first two seasons. He also became just the fourth player in franchise history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in the first 11 weeks of a single season.
- He became the fourth player since 2000 and the first since Adrian Peterson (2007-08) to record at least 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in each of their first two seasons (per NFL Research).
- According to ESPN Stats & Info, Taylor is the fourth player in franchise history to record multiple seasons with 10 rushing touchdowns (Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk and Joseph Addai).
- Taylor passed Marshall Faulk (22) for the second-most rushing touchdowns by a Colts player and the second-most touchdowns (26) by a Colts player in their first two seasons.
- He passed Joseph Addai (2,153) for the third-most rushing yards and third-most scrimmage yards (2,842) by a Colts player in their first two seasons.
- According to NFL Research, Taylor became the third player under the age of 23 to compile five touchdowns in a single game (Clinton Portis, Gale Sayers).
- Indianapolis is 9-0 when Taylor has at least 100 rushing yards.
- Tight end Jack Doyle led the team in receiving with three receptions for 30 yards.
Colts Defense
- The Colts tallied four takeaways. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has now forced a turnover in 12 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.
- Indianapolis currently leads the NFL in takeaways (25).
- The Colts tallied three interceptions for the first time in a single-game since Week 3 of 2020.
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke had a team-high seven tackles (six solo).
- Linebacker Darius Leonard compiled five tackles (two solo).
- He passed Jeff Herrod (491) for the second-most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons.
- Defensive end Kwity Paye tallied one solo tackle and one strip-sack.
- He has registered sacks in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II accumulated three tackles (one solo), one pass defensed and one interception.
- Safety George Odum compiled four solo tackles, one pass defensed, one interception and two special teams stops.
- He passed Rob Morris and Justin Snow (40) for the eighth-most special teams tackles in team history (since 1994).
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin tallied two solo tackles, one pass defensed, his first-career interception and one special teams stop.
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Michael Badgley converted two field goals and five extra points for 11 points.
- Since joining Indianapolis before Week 6, he has been perfect on field goals (9-of-9) and extra points (24-of- 24).
- Cornerback T.J. Carrie recovered a fumble on a kickoff and returned it for 14 yards to set up a Jonathan Taylor two- yard rushing touchdown on the next play.