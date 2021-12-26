By The Numbers: Colts 22, Cardinals 16 (2021 Week 16)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts improved to 9-6 following a win against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in their first-ever Christmas-day game, 22-16. The Colts are 4-1 this season in primetime games. Indianapolis has won eight of their last 10 games.
- Indianapolis has not committed a turnover in six games this season, which is tied for the third-most such games in the NFL.
——————
Colts Offense
- Indianapolis converted 8-of-15 third downs (53.3 percent). It is the team's third-highest single-game conversion percentage this season.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18-of-28 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns for a 112.9 passer rating.
- It marked his seventh game this season with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions, which is the third-most such games in the NFL this season.
- He has eight games this season with a 100-plus passer rating, which is tied for the third-most such games in the NFL this season.
- He found T.Y. Hilton in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown on the team's first possession. Indianapolis ranks second in the NFL this season in points on their first offensive possession (51).
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 27 carries for 108 yards.
- He passed Edgerrin James (1,553 in 1999) for the third-most rushing yards in single-season team history.
- He tied Edgerrin James (2000 and 2005) for the second-most 100-yard rushing games (nine) in single-season
- Colts history.
- The Colts are 12-0 all-time when Taylor has 100 yards rushing and are 9-0 this season.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied eight receptions for 82 yards.
- It was his third game this season with at least eight receptions.
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton accumulated four receptions for 51 yards.
- Hilton found the end zone on a one-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He passed Lenny Moore (39) for the fourth-most games with a receiving touchdown in team history.
- Tight end Mo Alie-Cox registered two receptions for 42 yards.
- On a third-and-four in the third quarter, Wentz found Alie-Cox for a 37-yard reception, which marks the second-longest reception of his career and his longest this season.
- Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon recorded his first-career receiving touchdown on a 14-yard reception on a third-and- nine in the fourth quarter to put Indianapolis up two scores.
- Running back Nyheim Hines recorded three carries for 11 yards as well as one reception for seven yards.
- He passed Curtis Dickey (1,499) for the ninth-most receiving yards by a running back in team history.
Colts Defense
- The Colts have held opponents to 17 points or fewer in five or their last six games.
- Indianapolis forced a 51-yard field goal try that Arizona missed on their first possession. Indianapolis hasn't allowed an opening-drive score since Week 7.
- The Colts' defense forced a safety in the second quarter, which marked their first safety since Week 13 of 2020 at Houston.
- The Colts NFL-leading active streak of 15 consecutive games with a turnover came to an end.
- Linebacker E.J. Speed accumulated a team-high nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed. He tallied single-game career highs in tackles and solo tackles.
- Safety George Odum compiled eight tackles (seven solo), one pass defensed and one special teams stop.
- He tied his single-game career-high for solo tackles.
- Odum tied Darrell Reid and Ratcliff Thomas (45) for the fifth-most special teams tackles in team history (since
- 1994).
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Michael Badgley converted 2-of-3 field goals and two extra points for eight points.
- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied three punts for 115 yards (38.3 avg.) with two pinned inside the 20-yard line.
- After his first punt downed at Arizona's eight-yard line, the Colts' defense forced a safety on the Cardinals' ensuing possession.
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin recorded one solo tackle and two special teams stops. o He tied his single-game career-high for special teams tackles.