By the Numbers

Presented by

By The Numbers: Colts 22, Cardinals 16 (2021 Week 16)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 16 game of the 2021 season against the Arizona Cardinals.  

Dec 26, 2021 at 02:59 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
21_5_Things_Learned_1920x1080

Colts Team Notes

  • The Indianapolis Colts improved to 9-6 following a win against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in their first-ever Christmas-day game, 22-16. The Colts are 4-1 this season in primetime games. Indianapolis has won eight of their last 10 games.
  • Indianapolis has not committed a turnover in six games this season, which is tied for the third-most such games in the NFL. 

——————

Colts Offense

  • Indianapolis converted 8-of-15 third downs (53.3 percent). It is the team's third-highest single-game conversion percentage this season.
  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18-of-28 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns for a 112.9 passer rating.
  • It marked his seventh game this season with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions, which is the third-most such games in the NFL this season.
  • He has eight games this season with a 100-plus passer rating, which is tied for the third-most such games in the NFL this season.
  • He found T.Y. Hilton in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown on the team's first possession. Indianapolis ranks second in the NFL this season in points on their first offensive possession (51).
  • Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 27 carries for 108 yards.
  • He passed Edgerrin James (1,553 in 1999) for the third-most rushing yards in single-season team history.
  • He tied Edgerrin James (2000 and 2005) for the second-most 100-yard rushing games (nine) in single-season
  • Colts history.
  • The Colts are 12-0 all-time when Taylor has 100 yards rushing and are 9-0 this season.
  • Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied eight receptions for 82 yards.
  • It was his third game this season with at least eight receptions.
  • Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton accumulated four receptions for 51 yards.
  • Hilton found the end zone on a one-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He passed Lenny Moore (39) for the fourth-most games with a receiving touchdown in team history.
  • Tight end Mo Alie-Cox registered two receptions for 42 yards.
  • On a third-and-four in the third quarter, Wentz found Alie-Cox for a 37-yard reception, which marks the second-longest reception of his career and his longest this season.
  • Wide receiver Dezmon Patmon recorded his first-career receiving touchdown on a 14-yard reception on a third-and- nine in the fourth quarter to put Indianapolis up two scores.
  • Running back Nyheim Hines recorded three carries for 11 yards as well as one reception for seven yards.
  • He passed Curtis Dickey (1,499) for the ninth-most receiving yards by a running back in team history.

Colts Defense

  • The Colts have held opponents to 17 points or fewer in five or their last six games.
  • Indianapolis forced a 51-yard field goal try that Arizona missed on their first possession. Indianapolis hasn't allowed an opening-drive score since Week 7.
  • The Colts' defense forced a safety in the second quarter, which marked their first safety since Week 13 of 2020 at Houston.
  • The Colts NFL-leading active streak of 15 consecutive games with a turnover came to an end. 
  • Linebacker E.J. Speed accumulated a team-high nine tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed. He tallied single-game career highs in tackles and solo tackles.
  • Safety George Odum compiled eight tackles (seven solo), one pass defensed and one special teams stop.
  • He tied his single-game career-high for solo tackles.
  • Odum tied Darrell Reid and Ratcliff Thomas (45) for the fifth-most special teams tackles in team history (since
  • 1994).

——————

Colts Special Teams

  • Kicker Michael Badgley converted 2-of-3 field goals and two extra points for eight points.
  • Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied three punts for 115 yards (38.3 avg.) with two pinned inside the 20-yard line.
  • After his first punt downed at Arizona's eight-yard line, the Colts' defense forced a safety on the Cardinals' ensuing possession.
  • Linebacker Zaire Franklin recorded one solo tackle and two special teams stops. o He tied his single-game career-high for special teams tackles.

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Patriots 17 (2021 Week 15)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 15 game of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots. 
news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 0 (2021 Week 13)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans. 
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 12 game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 game of the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills
news

By The Numbers: Colts 23, Jaguars 17 (2021 Week 10)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 game of the 2021 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

By The Numbers: Colts 45, Jets 30 (2021 Week 9)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 game of the 2021 season against the New York Jets. 
news

By The Numbers: Titans 34, Colts 31 (2021 Week 8)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 8 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 30, 49ers 18 (2021 Week 7)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 7 game of the 2021 season against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 3 (2021 Week 6)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 6 game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans.
news

By The Numbers: Ravens 31, Colts 25 (2021 Week 5)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Dolphins 17 (2021 Week 4)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 game of the 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins.
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising