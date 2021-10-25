By The Numbers: Colts 30, 49ers 18 (2021 Week 7)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts improved to 3-4 following a win against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, 30-18.
- The Colts tallied a single-game season-high four takeaways and tallied three touchdowns on the ensuing possessions. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has now forced a turnover in eight consecutive games, which is the third-longest active streak in the NFL.
——————
Colts Offense
- Indianapolis finished with a 100-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor, 107) and a 100-yard receiver (Michael Pittman Jr., 105) in the win. It was the first time the Colts had both a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game since Jonathan Taylor (101) and Mo Alie-Cox (111) in Week 2 of 2020.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 17-of-26 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns for a 106.2 passer rating. He also added four carries for 23 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
- o It marked his fourth consecutive game with a passer rating higher than 106.0.
o He now has registered multiple pass touchdowns and zero interceptions in four straight games, which ties
- Peyton Manning (2006-07) for the longest streak in Colts history (per ESPN Stats & Info). It also is the NFL's longest active streak and the longest streak since Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers both had four straight such games in the first four weeks of the 2020 season (per NFL Research).
- Wentz completed a 57-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr. in the first quarter. He has completed at least one pass of at least 50 yards in three consecutive games, which marks the first time he has done that in his career.
- He recorded his first rushing touchdown since Week 7 of 2020.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown.
- He passed Dominic Rhodes (five) and tied Curtis Dickey, Randy McMillan and Lenny Moore (six) for the eighth- most such games in Colts history. Indianapolis is 6-0 when Taylor has at least 100 yards rushing.
- He registered his fourth consecutive game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage and is the first Colt to accomplish that feat since Joseph Addai in 2007.
- Taylor has also recorded two consecutive 100-yard rushing performances. He is the first Colts player to do that since Jonathan Williams in Weeks 11 and 12 of 2019.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving with four receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.
- Seven games into the season, he has set a single-season career-high in receiving yards (508). He has the most receiving yards by a Colt through the first seven games of a season since T.Y. Hilton in 2017.
- Tight end Mo Alie-Cox tallied three receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. o He has at least one receiving touchdown in three of the last four games.
Colts Defense
- Linebacker Darius Leonard compiled seven tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble.
- He forced a fumble in the second quarter and Indianapolis scored on the ensuing possession. It was the fourth time this season Indianapolis scored on the possession following a turnover involving Leonard and also marks his second consecutive game with a forced fumble.
- Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad registered one solo tackle, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.
- In the third quarter, he tallied a sack-fumble that was recovered by Kwity Paye.
- Cornerback Xavier Rhodes compiled four tackles (three solo), two passes defensed and one interception. It was his first interception this season.
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner registered five solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
- Safety Khari Willis accumulated six tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and one interception.
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Michael Badgley converted one field goal and three extra points for six points.
- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied six punts for 273 yards (45.5 avg./38.7 net avg.) with two punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.
- He registered a 79-yard punt in the second quarter, which is the longest punt in franchise history.
- Wide receiver Ashton Dulin tallied two special teams stops.