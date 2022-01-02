By the Numbers

By The Numbers: Raiders 23, Colts 20 (2021 Week 17)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 17 game of the 2021 season against the Las Vegas Raiders.  

Jan 02, 2022 at 06:20 PM
Colts Communications
Colts Team Notes

  • The Indianapolis Colts fell to 9-7 following a loss against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium, 23-20.
  • Indianapolis has not committed a turnover in seven games this season, which is currently tied for the fourth-most such games in the NFL. 

Colts Offense

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 16-of-27 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions
  • Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 20 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown.
  • He passed Edgerrin James (1,709 in 2000) for the most rushing yards in single-season team history.
  • He tied Lenny Moore (20 in 1964) for the most total touchdowns in single-season franchise history. He also
  • passed Clinton Portis (31) for the second-most touchdowns by an NFL player before turning 23 years old.
  • He became just the fourth player in team history to register 2,000 scrimmage yards in a single season. He joined Edgerrin James as the only Colts players to accomplish the feat in their second season.
  • He passed Eric Dickerson (2,036 in 1988) for the fourth-most scrimmage yards in single-season team history. Per NFL Research, Taylor (age22) became the youngest player in NFL history with 2,000-plus scrimmage yards & 20-plus touchdowns in a single season (Eric Dickerson was the previous youngest at age 23 in 1983).
  • He tied Edgerrin James (1999) for the most 100-yard games (10) in single-season Colts history.
  • He tied Earl Campbell (1979), Terrell Davis (1998), Larry Johnson (2005) and LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) for the fourth-most games (nine) with 100-plus rushing yards and at least one rushing touchdown in a single- season in NFL history.
  • Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving with six receptions for 47 yards.
  • He reached 1,000 receiving yards for the season. It marks his first career 1,000-yard receiving season. Pittman Jr. joins T.Y. Hilton as the only players in team history to register 1,000 receiving yards in their second season.
  • It marks the first time Indianapolis has had a 1,000-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor) and 1,000-yard receiver in the same season since 2016 (Frank Gore, T.Y. Hilton).

Colts Defense

  • Linebacker Bobby Okereke led the team in tackles with nine (eight solo). He also added one special teams stop.
  • Linebacker Darius Leonard accumulated seven tackles (six solo), one pass defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.
  • He passed Quentin Coryatt (525) for the fifth-most tackles in team history. Leonard also passed Duane Bickett (524) for the most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons.
  • He intercepted Derek Carr in the third quarter. He is tied for the most interceptions among linebackers this season (four). Since 2018, he leads the NFL in interceptions among linebackers (11).
  • In 2021, he has compiled four interceptions, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
  • Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had a season-high eight tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and half a sack.
  • It was the most tackles he has recorded in a single-game as an Indianapolis Colt.
  • Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers recorded four tackles (three solo), one pass defensed and one interception.
  • He picked off Derek Carr in the first quarter on a deep pass intended for DeSean Jackson and returned it 12 yards.
  • Defensive end Kwity Paye accumulated three tackles and 1.0 sack.

Colts Special Teams

  • Kicker Michael Badgley converted 2-of-2 field goals and two extra points for eight total points.
  • Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied five punts for 223 yards (44.6 avg.) with one pinned inside the 20-yard line.

