By The Numbers: Raiders 23, Colts 20 (2021 Week 17)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts fell to 9-7 following a loss against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium, 23-20.
- Indianapolis has not committed a turnover in seven games this season, which is currently tied for the fourth-most such games in the NFL.
——————
Colts Offense
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 16-of-27 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 20 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown.
- He passed Edgerrin James (1,709 in 2000) for the most rushing yards in single-season team history.
- He tied Lenny Moore (20 in 1964) for the most total touchdowns in single-season franchise history. He also
- passed Clinton Portis (31) for the second-most touchdowns by an NFL player before turning 23 years old.
- He became just the fourth player in team history to register 2,000 scrimmage yards in a single season. He joined Edgerrin James as the only Colts players to accomplish the feat in their second season.
- He passed Eric Dickerson (2,036 in 1988) for the fourth-most scrimmage yards in single-season team history. Per NFL Research, Taylor (age22) became the youngest player in NFL history with 2,000-plus scrimmage yards & 20-plus touchdowns in a single season (Eric Dickerson was the previous youngest at age 23 in 1983).
- He tied Edgerrin James (1999) for the most 100-yard games (10) in single-season Colts history.
- He tied Earl Campbell (1979), Terrell Davis (1998), Larry Johnson (2005) and LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) for the fourth-most games (nine) with 100-plus rushing yards and at least one rushing touchdown in a single- season in NFL history.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving with six receptions for 47 yards.
- He reached 1,000 receiving yards for the season. It marks his first career 1,000-yard receiving season. Pittman Jr. joins T.Y. Hilton as the only players in team history to register 1,000 receiving yards in their second season.
- It marks the first time Indianapolis has had a 1,000-yard rusher (Jonathan Taylor) and 1,000-yard receiver in the same season since 2016 (Frank Gore, T.Y. Hilton).
Colts Defense
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke led the team in tackles with nine (eight solo). He also added one special teams stop.
- Linebacker Darius Leonard accumulated seven tackles (six solo), one pass defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.
- He passed Quentin Coryatt (525) for the fifth-most tackles in team history. Leonard also passed Duane Bickett (524) for the most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons.
- He intercepted Derek Carr in the third quarter. He is tied for the most interceptions among linebackers this season (four). Since 2018, he leads the NFL in interceptions among linebackers (11).
- In 2021, he has compiled four interceptions, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had a season-high eight tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and half a sack.
- It was the most tackles he has recorded in a single-game as an Indianapolis Colt.
- Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers recorded four tackles (three solo), one pass defensed and one interception.
- He picked off Derek Carr in the first quarter on a deep pass intended for DeSean Jackson and returned it 12 yards.
- Defensive end Kwity Paye accumulated three tackles and 1.0 sack.
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Michael Badgley converted 2-of-2 field goals and two extra points for eight total points.
- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied five punts for 223 yards (44.6 avg.) with one pinned inside the 20-yard line.