By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 0 (2021 Week 13)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts improved to 7-6 after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, 31-0.
- Indianapolis scored 31 points against Houston marking the seventh time Indianapolis has eclipsed 30-plus points in a game this season. The seven games are tied for second-most in the NFL this season and tie for third-most games in a single-season in franchise history.
- The Colts shutout the Texans, allowing zero points for the first time since 2018 against Dallas. It was the first shut out on the road for Indianapolis since 1992 in New England. The Colts are now one of five teams this season to record a shutout.
- Indianapolis scored a touchdown on the ensuring series after its first takeaway. The Colts lead the NFL in points off turnovers (112).
——————
Colts Offense
- The Colts scored on the opening drive for the sixth consecutive game.
- Indianapolis rushed for 238 yards against Houston. It was the third time this season Indianapolis eclipsed 200 rushing yards which ranks second among NFL teams this season. Since 2018, Indianapolis has 10 games rushing for more than 200 yards, ranking third.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 16-of-27 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.
- With a rating of 107.8, Wentz has now registered seven games this season with a passer rating of 100-plus, which is tied for second in the NFL.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing, tying a single-game career-high 32 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
- He eclipsed 100 points for the season and became just the third non-kicker in team history to reach that plateau in a single season (Lenny Moore 120 in 1964; Edgerrin James 110 in 2000 and 102 in 1999). He passed James for the third-most points scored by a non-kicker in single-season franchise history.
- He passed Edgerrin James (26) for the most rushing touchdowns by a Colts player in their first two seasons. He passed Eric Dickerson (14 in 1988) for the second-most rushing touchdowns in single-season in team history.
- It marks Taylor's 10th consecutive game with a rushing touchdown, which ties Terry Allen (WAS, 1995-96) and Greg Bell (LAR, 1988-89) for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history.
- Taylor has now recorded at least one rushing touchdown in 10 consecutive games and joins Lenny Moore (11) as the only players in team history to accomplish that feat.
- He has now scored at least one total touchdown in 10 consecutive games and joins Lenny Moore (18) and Lydell Mitchell (10) as the only players in team history to accomplish that feat.
- Taylor becomes the first player in NFL history to have a touchdown in 10 straight games before his 23rd birthday. Eric Dickerson was the previous youngest player to achieve a touchdown in 10 consecutive games in 1983 at the age of 23, per NFL Research.
- He tied Barry Sanders for the third-most career scrimmage touchdowns (30) by a player before turning 23 years old, per NFL Research. He currently sits behind Clinton Portis (31) and Edgerrin James (35).
- Taylor becomes the fifth player ever with a rushing touchdown in 10 straight games within a season, per NFL345. He joins John Riggins (12 games in 1983), LaDainian Tomlinson (12 in 2004), Priest Holmes (11 in 2002) and Emmitt Smith (11 in 1995).
- He tied Earl Campbell and Billy Sims as the third-fastest player to reach 30 total touchdowns (28 games) per NFL research.
- Taylor passed Edgerrin James (17 in 1999) and tied Edgerrin James (18 in 2000) for the second-most total touchdowns in single-season team history.
- He passed Edgerrin James (26) for the most rushing touchdowns by a Colts player in their first two seasons. He tied Lenny Moore (16 in 1964) for the most rushing touchdowns in single-season team history.
- Taylor registered his seventh 100-yard rushing game this season, his total ranks as the sixth-most in a single-season in team history. He joins Edgerrin James and Eric Dickerson as the only players to reach that mark in franchise history.
- Running back Deon Jackson rushed six times for 19 yards and his first career touchdown.
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton tallied two receptions for 22 yards.
- Hilton passed Jimmy Orr (92) for the fifth-longest streak in team history
- In 20 career games against the Houston Texans (regular season and postseason), Hilton has compiled 108 receptions for 1,905 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has the most career receiving yards of any player against Houston in the regular season.
- Running back Nyheim Hines registered three carries for 24 yards as well as three receptions for 32 yards.
- Early in the first quarter, Hines logged his 200th career reception, becoming the eighth running back in team history to reach that plateau.
Colts Defense
- Indianapolis forced an interception on Houston's opening drive. The Colts haven't allowed an opening-drive score since Week 7.
- The Colts tallied two takeaways totaling 29 on the season. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has now forced a turnover in 14 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.
- Indianapolis held Houston to 48 first half yards. It is the second time this season the Colts have held a team to under 100 yards in the first half.
- The Colts held the Texans to 141 scrimmage yards, marking the fourth-fewest total the Colts have allowed in a single game in franchise history.
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II recorded four tackles (three solo), two passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. Moore forced an interception on the first play on the game, tying a career-high (four) for interceptions on the season. He also registered a forced fumble, logging both an interception and forced fumble in a game for the second time in his career.
- Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad recorded three tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He has now logged 5.0 sacks on the season, a career-high. He also set a single-game season high for sacks with 2.0.
- Defensive end Kemoko Turay had two tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. His 2.0 sacks ties a single-game season-high and sets a career-high 5.0 sacks on the season.
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Michael Badgley converted one field goal and four extra points for seven points.
- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied three punts for 124 yards (41.3 avg.) with three pinned inside the 20-yard line.