By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 3 (2021 Week 6)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts improved to 2-4 following a win against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, 31-3.
- It was the Colts biggest margin of victory since Week 3 of 2020 vs. the New York Jets (29). Indianapolis allowed only three points, which is the fewest for a Colts defense since a shutout victory over Dallas in Week 15 of 2018.
——————
Colts Offense
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 11-of-20 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns for a 127.7 passer rating. He has now completed 144 consecutive passes without an interception.
- Wentz has three consecutive games with at least a 115.0 passer rating. He is the fourth Colts quarterback since 2000 to accomplish that feat (Peyton Manning – twice in 2004, Andrew Luck – 2018 and Philip Rivers – 2020). It also marks the second time Wentz has done it in his career and the first since Weeks 5-8 of 2018.
- Wentz has now completed two touchdown passes over 50 yards in back-to-back games marking the first time he has done so since Weeks 7 and 8 of 2017.
- Wentz completed two passes of 50-plus yards (51 yards to Parris Campbell, 52 yards to T.Y. Hilton).
- Running back Jonathan Taylor recorded single-game season highs in rushing yards (145) and rushing touchdowns (two) on 14 carries.
- He reached 2,000 career scrimmage yards and 1,500 career rushing yards and is just the sixth player in team history to reach each of those plateaus in their first two seasons.
- He registered an 83-yard carry in the third quarter. It was the longest rush by a Colts player ever and the longest carry by an NFL player this season.
- He passed Frank Gore (four) and tied Dominic Rhodes (five) for the 11th-most 100-yard rushing games in Colts history.
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving with four receptions for 80 yards.
- In 19 career regular season games against the Houston Texans, Hilton has compiled 101 receptions for 1,798 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has the most career receiving yards of any player against Houston in the regular season.
- Wide receiver Parris Campbell caught a 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter, which is the longest reception of his career.
- Tight end Mo Alie-Cox tallied a 28-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
- Six games into the season, he has already set a single-season career-high in touchdown receptions (three).
Colts Defense
- The Colts tallied three takeaways. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has now forced a turnover in seven consecutive games, which is the third-longest active streak in the NFL.
- Linebacker Darius Leonard tallied seven tackles (six solo), one pass defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.
- He registered an interception in the third quarter, and the Colts scored on the ensuing possession. It was his ninth interception since he entered the league in 2018, which is the most among linebackers.
- He also forced a fumble in the fourth quarter. It marked his third game with at least one interception and one forced fumble, which is the most such games in the league since 2018.
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke recorded a single-game career-high 14 tackles (nine solo).
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner registered five tackles (four solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
- He sacked Davis Mills in the first quarter that led to a punt. It was his 40th-career sack and 50th-career tackle for loss.
- He has at least 1.0 sack in all four games he has played against Houston.
- Safety Khari Willis accumulated nine tackles (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.
- He is the only NFL player this season to register at least nine tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in the same game.
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Michael Badgley converted one field goal and four extra points for seven points in his Colts debut.
- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied five punts for 217 yards (43.4 avg./42.8 net avg.) with two punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.