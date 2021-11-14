By The Numbers: Colts 23, Jaguars 17 (2021 Week 10)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts improved to 5-5 following a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, 23-17.
——————
Colts Offense
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 22-of-34 passes for 180 yards.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with a season-high 21 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown. He also added six receptions for 10 yards.
- Taylor has tallied a rushing touchdown and 100 yards from scrimmage in seven consecutive games and became just the fourth player ever to do so in seven consecutive games. He joined LaDainian Tomlinson (eight in 2006), Lydell Mitchell (eight from 1975-76) and Larry Johnson (seven in 2005).
- He passed Alan Ameche and Marlon Mack (seven) and tied Joseph Addai (eight) for the fifth-most 100-yard rushing games in Colts history.
- He tied Derrick Henry for the most 100-yard rushing games this season (five).
- He has a rushing touchdown in seven consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the most consecutive games by a Colt since Curtis Dickey in 1980 (seven).
- He is tied with Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing yards this season (937).
- He eclipsed 2,000 career rushing yards. Taylor is just the fourth player in team history to reach that plateau in their first two seasons.
- Taylor tallied 93 rushing yards and one touchdown in the first quarter. It marks the fourth-most rushing yards by a player in the first quarter in team history. Taylor also reached 100 rushing yards in a single half for the second time this season.
- Indianapolis is 8-0 when Taylor has at least 100 rushing yards.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving with five receptions for 71 yards.
Colts Defense
- The Colts tallied one takeaway. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has now forced a turnover in 11 consecutive games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NFL.
- The Colts defense limited Trevor Lawrence to three completions in the first half, which is tied for the fourth lowest in the first half of a single game in Jaguars history.
- Linebacker Darius Leonard compiled six tackles (four solo).
- He passed Robert Mathis (484) for the sixth-most tackles in team history.
- Safety Andrew Sendejo tied for the team-high in tackles (seven) and also registered 1.0 tackle for loss.
- Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth registered four solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
- He has 3.0 sacks in the past two games.
- Defensive end Kwity Paye tallied one solo tackle, 1.0 tackle for loss and his first-career sack.
- Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo recorded one tackle and his first-career sack-fumble.
- Odeyingbo and DeForest Buckner split a sack on Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter while forcing the fumble.
- Kemoko Turay recovered to help Indianapolis seal the victory.
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II accumulated five tackles (four solo) and three passes defensed.
- His three passes defensed tied his single-game career-high.
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Indianapolis recorded a blocked punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Zaire Franklin registered the block and E.J. Speed recovered and ran the ball in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. It was the first Colts blocked punt returned for a touchdown since Week 10 of 2020 at Tennessee.
- Kicker Michael Badgley converted three field goals and two extra points for 11 points.
- Since joining Indianapolis before Week 6, he has been perfect on field goals (7-of-7) and extra points (19-of-19).
- Wide receiver Ashton Dulin registered two special teams stops.
- Entering today, he was tied for the league lead in special teams tackles.
- Safety George Odum compiled five tackles (four solo) and one special teams stop.
- He passed Jason Doering, Ray McElroy and Philip Wheeler (39) and tied Rob Morris and Justin Snow (40) for the eighth-most special teams tackles in team history (since 1994).