By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts fell to 6-6 following a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium, 38-31.
- Indianapolis scored a touchdown on the ensuring series after its second takeaway. The Colts lead the NFL in points off turnovers (105).
——————
Colts Offense
- The Colts scored on the opening drive for the fifth consecutive game.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 27-of-44 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
- He threw three touchdown passes in the first half. It marks the first time he has accomplished that feat since Week 14 of 2017.
- He found Ashton Dulin for a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. It was his longest pass since Week 5 at Baltimore (76).
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown. He also added four receptions for 14 yards.
- He has at least one rushing touchdown in nine consecutive games and joins Lenny Moore (11) as the only players in team history to accomplish that feat. It also is tied for the 10th-longest streak in NFL history.
- Taylor tied Eric Dickerson (14 in 1988) for the second-most rushing touchdowns in single-season team history.
- He also joined Lenny Moore (18) and Lydell Mitchell (10) as the only Colts to tally at least one touchdown from scrimmage in nine consecutive games in team history.
He eclipsed 3,000 career scrimmage yards. Taylor is just the third player in team history to reach that plateau in their first two seasons.
- Taylor passed Marshall Faulk (2,360) for the second-most rushing yards by a Colts player in their first two seasons.
- He eclipsed 1,500 scrimmage yards this season and is just the 10th player in team history to accomplish that feat. He also passed 1,200 rushing yards this season and is just the fifth player in team history to reach that plateau.
- He passed Joseph Addai (15 in 2007), Eric Dickerson (15 in 1988), Marvin Harrison (15 in 2001 and 2004), Lydell Mitchell (15 in 1975) and Lenny Moore (15 in 1961) for the fourth-most total touchdowns in single-season team history.
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton tallied four receptions for 28 yards and one touchdown.
- He reached 9,500 career receiving yards.
- Hilton caught a four-yard touchdown reception from Carson Wentz on fourth-and-one near the end of the first half. He passed Jimmy Orr (50) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns and Marshall Faulk (51) for the eighth-most total touchdowns in team history.
- He tied Jimmy Orr (92) for the fifth-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in team history.
- Wide receiver Ashton Dulin had a career-long 62-yard touchdown reception. It marked the first receiving touchdown of his career.
- Running back Nyheim Hines registered one carry for three yards as well as three receptions for 26 yards.
- He passed Joseph Addai (1,448) for the 10th-most receiving yards by a running back in team history.
- Hines reached 200 career receptions. He became the eighth running back in team history to reach that plateau.
- Tight end Jack Doyle tallied single-game season highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (81) while also adding one touchdown.
- It was his third-highest receiving yardage total in his career and his most since Week 12 of 2017 (94).
Colts Defense
- The Colts tallied two takeaways. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has now forced a turnover in 13 consecutive games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NFL.
- Indianapolis forced a three-and-out on Tampa Bay's opening drive. The Colts haven't allowed an opening-drive score since Week 7.
- Indianapolis held Tampa Bay to 2-of-8 (25 percent) on third down. It is the second-lowest mark the defense has allowed all season (9.1 percent in Week 7 at San Francisco).
- Linebacker Darius Leonard compiled a single-game season-high 15 tackles (12 solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble. His tackles and solo tackles are the most in a single game by any Colts player this season.
- He reached 500 career tackles and became just the sixth player in franchise history to reach that plateau (since 1994).
- Leonard passed Gary Brackett (23) for the most 10-plus tackle games in franchise history (since 1987).
- In the first quarter, he forced a fumble on Chris Godwin that was then recovered by Andrew Sendejo. Since 2018, he is tied for the second-most forced fumbles among linebackers (14). Leonard now has five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 2021.
- His 12 solo tackles are tied for the fourth most by an NFL player in a single game this season.
- Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers registered two solo tackles, one pass defensed and one interception. He also had a season-long 72-yard kickoff return.
- Defensive end Kwity Paye tallied two solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
- He has registered at least one sack in three consecutive games and is the first Colts rookie to accomplish that feat since Darius Leonard from Weeks 2-4 of 2018.
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner recorded three solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed.
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Michael Badgley converted one field goal and four extra points for seven points.
- Since joining Indianapolis before Week 6, he has been perfect on field goals (10-of-10) and extra points (28-of- 28).
- Safety George Odum compiled seven tackles (three solo) and one special teams stop.
- He tied Cory Bird (43) for the seventh-most special teams tackles in team history (since 1994).