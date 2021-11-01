By the Numbers

By The Numbers: Titans 34, Colts 31 (2021 Week 8)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ Week 8 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans.

Oct 31, 2021 at 08:14 PM
Colts Communications
Colts Team Notes

  • The Indianapolis Colts fell to 3-5 following an overtime loss against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, 34-31. 

Colts Offense

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 27-of-51 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • He passed Jeff George (202) for the most consecutive passes without an interception in franchise history (212). o It was his first three passing touchdown game since Week 15 of 2019.
  • Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also added three receptions for 52 yards.
  • He registered his fifth consecutive game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage and is the first Colt to accomplish that feat since Edgerrin James in 2005.
  • It marked his fifth consecutive game with at least one rushing touchdown, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.
  • Running back Nyheim Hines recorded one carry for two yards as well as four receptions for 22 yards.
  • He passed Pierre Garcon (188) for the seventh-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons.
  • Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. registered single-game career highs in receptions (10) and receiving touchdowns (two) while accumulating 86 yards.
  • His 10 receptions are the most by a Colts wide receiver since T.Y. Hilton in Week 5 of 2016.
  • He has recorded receiving touchdowns in consecutive games for the first time in his career.
  • Pittman became the first Indianapolis wide receiver with two receiving touchdowns in the first quarter since Brandon Stokley on Thanksgiving in 2004 at Detroit (per NFL Research).

Colts Defense

  • The Colts tallied two takeaways. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has now forced a turnover in nine consecutive games, which is the tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL.
  • Linebacker Darius Leonard compiled eight tackles (five solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
  • He reached 300 career solo tackles. Since 1994, he is just the 10th player in franchise history to reach that plateau.
  • Cornerback Kenny Moore II tallied nine tackles (seven solo), two passes defensed and one interception.
  • He picked off Ryan Tannehill on Tennessee's first possession. It led to a Colts' touchdown on the ensuing drive.
  • Linebacker Bobby Okereke had a team-high 12 tackles (10 solo).
  • Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner registered two solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
  • He has compiled at least 1.0 sack in three consecutive games.
  • Defensive end Tyquan Lewis compiled one solo tackle, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass defensed and one interception.
  • He is the fifth NFL player this season to tally 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass defensed and one interception in a single game.

Colts Special Teams

  • Kicker Michael Badgley converted one field goal and four extra points for seven points.
  • Since making his team debut in Week 6, he is 100 percent on field goals and extra points.
  • Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied four punts for 182 yards (45.5 avg./40.3 net avg.) with two punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.
  • He registered a 63-yard punt in the second quarter, which is tied for the second-longest punt in his career.

