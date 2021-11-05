By The Numbers: Colts 45, Jets 30 (2021 Week 9)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts improved to 4-5 following a win against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium, 45-30.
- Indianapolis has scored 30-plus points in four consecutive games. It marks the first time the team has accomplished that feat since 2010.
- The Colts scored 45 points, which is the most by the team since Week 13 of 2014 vs. Washington (49).
Colts Offense
- The Colts recorded 532 total net yards, which is the 10th-most in franchise history and the most since Week 5 of 2004 vs. Tennessee (567).
- It is the second time this season Indianapolis has eclipsed 500 total net yards (Baltimore, 513).
- Indianapolis tallied 260 rushing yards, which is the most by any team this season.
- The Colts averaged 8.67 yards per carry, which is the most in single-game franchise history.
- Indianapolis scored a touchdown on all four possessions in the first half.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 22-of-30 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns for a single-game career-high 134.3 passer rating.
- It was his sixth consecutive game with at least two passing touchdowns. He joins Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks to have at least six straight multiple touchdown passing games in 2021. He is also the first Colt to register six consecutive such games since Andrew Luck in 2018.
- He has thrown three touchdowns in consecutive games in the same season for the first time since Weeks 6 and 7 of 2017.
- Wentz is 6-0 playing on Thursday Night Football.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with a season-high 19 carries for a season-high 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also added two receptions for 28 yards.
- He registered his sixth consecutive game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage. Taylor is the first player with 100-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in six straight single-season games since LaDainian Tomlinson in his 2006 MVP season (per NFL Research).
- It marked his sixth consecutive game with at least one rushing touchdown, which is the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest such streak by a Colt since Edgerrin James in 2005.
- He passed Alan Ameche (1,819) for the fourth-most rushing yards by a Colts player in their first two seasons.
- He eclipsed 2,000 career scrimmage yards. Taylor is just the fourth player in team history to reach that plateau in their first two seasons.
- Taylor scored on a 78-yard rushing touchdown. It was the longest rushing touchdown this season. He also has the two longest rushes in the NFL this season (83, 78).
- He currently leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,114).
- Indianapolis is 7-0 when Jonathan Taylor has at least 100 rushing yards.
- Running back Nyheim Hines recorded six carries for 74 yards and one touchdown as well as four receptions for 34 yards.
- His 34-yard rushing touchdown was the longest carry of his career.
- He passed Joseph Addai (191) for the eighth-most receptions by a running back in team history.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving with five receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown.
- He has recorded at least one receiving touchdowns in three consecutive games.
- Guard Danny Pinter caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz in the third quarter.
- He is the first Colts offensive lineman to catch a touchdown pass since Anthony Castonzo in Week 11 of 2014.
Colts Defense
- The Colts tallied two takeaways. Dating back to last season, Indianapolis has now forced a turnover in 10 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.
- Indianapolis leads the league in forced turnovers (20).
- Indianapolis scored on the ensuing possession after their first takeaway. They now have 77 points off turnovers, which is the most in the NFL.
- Linebacker Darius Leonard compiled seven tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble.
- He forced a fumble in the second quarter that was recovered by George Odum. The Colts scored on the ensuing possession. It was Leonard's ninth total takeaway this season and the fifth time this season Indianapolis scored on the possession following a turnover involving Leonard.
- He is tied for first in the NFL in forced fumbles this season (four). Since 2018, Leonard is tied for third in forced fumbles among linebackers (13).
- He passed Jerrell Freeman (478) for the seventh-most tackles in team history. Leonard also passed Freeman (478) for the third-most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons.
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke had a team-high 11 tackles (nine solo), one pass defensed and one interception.
- Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth tallied two solo tackles and one pass defensed while setting single-season career highs in tackles for loss (2.0) and sacks (2.0).
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner registered six tackles (three solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and one pass defensed.
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Michael Badgley converted one field goal and six extra points for nine points.
- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied two punts for 85 yards (42.5 avg./42.5 net avg.) with one pinned inside the 20-yard line.