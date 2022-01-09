By The Numbers: Jaguars 26, Colts 11 (2021 Week 18)

Colts Team Notes
- The Indianapolis Colts fell to 9-8 following a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium, 26-11.
——————
Colts Offense
- The Colts tallied two fourth-down conversions. They compiled 18 total fourth-down conversions on the season, which is the most in single-season franchise history since at least 1991.
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 17-of-29 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
- Running back Jonathan Taylor led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 77 yards.
- He currently leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,811). If he finishes with the league high, he will become just the fourth player in team history to lead the NFL in rushing yards (Edgerrin James in 1999 and 2000; Eric Dickerson in 1988; Alan Ameche in 1955).
- Taylor passed Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999) for the third-most scrimmage yards in single-season team history.
- He finished the season averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He has set the team's single-season yards per carry average record, surpassing his own mark he set in 2020 (minimum 200 rushing attempts).
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving with six receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown. o He registered the most receiving yards (1,082) by a Colts player in a single season since T.Y. Hilton in 2018 (1,270).
- Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton accumulated two receptions for 39 yards.
- He tied Raymond Berry (631) for the third-most receptions in team history.
- Running back Nyheim Hines registered two receptions for 19 yards.
- He tied Edgerrin James (210) for the sixth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons.
Colts Defense
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II tallied a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.
- He eclipsed 100 tackles for the season. Since 1994, he is the first cornerback and just the third defensive back in Colts history to reach that plateau in a single season. o His 10 tackles tied his single-game career-high.
- Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad registered four tackles (two solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.
——————
Colts Special Teams
- Kicker Michael Badgley converted one field goal.
- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tallied two punts for 78 yards (39.0 avg.).
- Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers recorded three kickoff returns for 99 yards.
- It marked the most kickoff return yards by Indianapolis in a single-game this season.