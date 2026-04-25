2026 NFL Draft: How Colts GM Chris Ballard read the board, traded down and still landed a key defensive addition in Georgia linebacker CJ Allen

Ballard revealed he considered trading back again from pick No. 53, but the risk of losing Allen was significant enough he didn't take it. Notably, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday two picks before the Colts went on the clock; at No. 60 overall, the Tennessee Titans selected Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Add in Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez going at No. 43 to the Miami Dolphins, and there was a bit of a run on linebackers in the second round – so kicking back further from 53 very well could've resulted in Allen going elsewhere.

"We were just at a point with CJ – we didn't want to lose him." Ballard said. "We'd already kind of played with fire once when we moved back. Our analytics team, Greg (Starek) and them do a great job – kind of where guys are going to go and target. We thought we could kick back and still get him. We had one more chance and we're like, 'No, let's don't chance it.'"

In Allen, the Colts brought in a player who could be a direct replacement for veteran Zaire Franklin, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Colby Wooden in March. Allen first earned a starting role at Georgia as a freshman in 2023, no small feat for a program that's produced highly picked and highly paid off-ball linebackers like Roquan Smith, Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean over the last decade. His blend of athleticism, instincts, work ethic and football IQ made him a standout in the crucible of Athens, Ga., and are all traits Ballard and the Colts believe can translate quickly to the NFL.