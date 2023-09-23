Fantasy Preview

Presented by

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 3

As the Colts hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 3?

Sep 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Fantasy Preview vs. BAL

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.)

QB Gardner Minshew

» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: QB27

After it was announced on Friday that Anthony Richardson was ruled out for Sunday's game, it was official that Gardner Minshew was getting the start. After Richardson left in the second quarter of last week's game, Minshew came in and had an efficient game. He completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 171 yards and a touchdown.

RB Zack Moss

» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: RB17

When Zack Moss took the field last Sunday, it was clear he was picking up right where he left off the last time he played the Texans. He led all Colts players with 107 yards from scrimmage and had an 11-yard touchdown run.

WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce

» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR31, Pierce WR78

Through the first two weeks of the season, it appears that Michael Pittman Jr. is the team's go-to receiver. He leads the team with 23 targets, with 12 of them coming against the Texans. He finished the game with eight catches and 56 yards.

Despite a quiet start to the season, there is a good chance that Alec Pierce can have a breakout game this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, they allowed three different Bengals receivers to catch at least five passes.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: D/ST27

Against the Texans in Week 2, the Colts pass rush put on quite the show. They had six sacks and forced and recovered a fumble in the first quarter. That performance netted their fantasy football managers nine points.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 2

As the Colts hit the road to take on the Houston Texans, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 2?
news

2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 1

As the Colts open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 1?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 16 vs. Chargers

As the Colts face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 15 vs. Vikings

As the Colts face the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis on Saturday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 15?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 13 vs. Cowboys

As the Colts face the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 12 vs. Steelers

As the Colts face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 11 vs. Eagles

As the Colts face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 10 vs. Raiders

As the Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 9 vs. Patriots

As the Colts face the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 9?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 8 vs. Commanders

As the Colts face the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 8?
news

2022 Colts Fantasy Preview: Week 7 vs. Titans

As the Colts face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 8?
Advertising