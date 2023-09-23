2023 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 3

QB Gardner Minshew
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: QB27
After it was announced on Friday that Anthony Richardson was ruled out for Sunday's game, it was official that Gardner Minshew was getting the start. After Richardson left in the second quarter of last week's game, Minshew came in and had an efficient game. He completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 171 yards and a touchdown.
RB Zack Moss
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: RB17
When Zack Moss took the field last Sunday, it was clear he was picking up right where he left off the last time he played the Texans. He led all Colts players with 107 yards from scrimmage and had an 11-yard touchdown run.
WRs Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: Pittman Jr. WR31, Pierce WR78
Through the first two weeks of the season, it appears that Michael Pittman Jr. is the team's go-to receiver. He leads the team with 23 targets, with 12 of them coming against the Texans. He finished the game with eight catches and 56 yards.
Despite a quiet start to the season, there is a good chance that Alec Pierce can have a breakout game this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, they allowed three different Bengals receivers to catch at least five passes.
Colts Defense/Special Teams
» FanDuel Week 3 Position Rank: D/ST27
Against the Texans in Week 2, the Colts pass rush put on quite the show. They had six sacks and forced and recovered a fumble in the first quarter. That performance netted their fantasy football managers nine points.
Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.