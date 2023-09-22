Colts rule out QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts on Friday ruled out quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion) and center Ryan Kelly (concussion) for their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Richardson entered the NFL concussion protocol during the Colts' Week 2 game against the Houston Texans after self-reporting symptoms in the second quarter. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday.
Kelly, too, self-reported symptoms during last week's Colts-Texans game and entered the NFL concussion protocol. He also did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practice.
Gardner Minshew will start Sunday's game against the Ravens in place of Richardson.
Check back later Friday for the Colts' final practice report of the week, which will include full game status designations.