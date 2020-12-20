Fantasy Football

Presented by

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 15

The fantasy playoffs are in full swing, and you need to find points to advance to the next round. Which Indianapolis Colts players might be able to assist with big performances today against the Houston Texans?

Dec 20, 2020 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

122020_fantasy-preview-pittman

INDIANAPOLIS — The fantasy playoffs are in full swing, and you need to find points to advance to the next round. Which Indianapolis Colts players might be able to assist with big performances today against the Houston Texans?

We've got you covered here.

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Sunday.)

QB Philip Rivers

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: QB16

» Texans vs. QBs: 21st (19.8 FPPG)

» Week 13 matchup vs. Texans: Rivers had 19.2 points, his second-best outing this season behind Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers (22.4 points); he completed 27-of-35 passes for 285 yards with two touchdowns.

Rivers has pretty consistently been putting up at least 250 passing yards and two touchdowns these last few weeks. With the Texans really hurting at cornerback entering this game, there's no reason to believe he can't have a solid performance once again. If you have two QBs and you need guaranteed decent points, I'd definitely start Rivers here.

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Taylor RB9, Hines RB30

» Texans vs. RBs: 31st (28.1 FPPG)

» Week 13 matchup vs. Texans: The Colts' running back group as a whole had 34.5 points. Taylor had a big day with 21 points (91 rushing yards; 44 receiving yards, TD), and Hines had 10.7 points thanks in large part to a rushing score.

Taylor is on fire, and he's back in the top-10 rankings this week. He had his terrific outing two weeks ago against the Texans, and then had a career-best 150 yards rushing and two scores last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. He's a must-start today. And I don't know why Hines is ranked so low this week; he traditionally does well against the Texans, and they absolutely stink against running backs. He's a decent flex option if you need it.

WRs T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr.

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Hilton WR24, Pittman Jr. WR34

» Texans vs. WRs: Tied-24th (32.5 FPPG)

» Week 13 matchup vs. Texans: Hilton was back to his old tricks against the Texans two weeks ago, as he had eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown for 21 total points. Pittman Jr. (five receptions, 46 yards) added 7.1 points.

We already knew the Texans are without their top cornerback Bradley Roby, who was suspended for the remainder of the season prior to the Week 13 matchup against the Colts. Now they're going to be missing two more cornerbacks — Phillip Gaines and John Reid — for this game due to injuries. I don't know how to say this any clearer: GET T.Y. HILTON IN YOUR LINEUP. He's on a roll the last three weeks — including his huge performance two weeks ago against the Texans, and then his two-touchdown game last Sunday against the Raiders — and there's no reason to believe that can't continue today.

TEs Trey Burton, Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: Burton TE25, Alie-Cox TE29, Doyle TE49

» Texans vs. TEs: 19th (10.7 FPPG)

» Week 13 matchup vs. Texans: Alie-Cox and Doyle combined for 5.5 points (four receptions for 35 yards).

Alie-Cox is questionable today with a knee injury, and the Colts' tight end group as a whole is so unpredictable from a fantasy perspective each week. I'd look elsewhere if you're in need of some last-minute help at the position.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

» FanDuel Week 15 Position Rank: DST8

» Texans vs. DSTs: 19th (8.1 FPPG)

» Week 13 matchup vs. Texans: The Indy defense had a solid day of playmaking, scoring 12 points thanks to one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, five sacks and forcing a safety.

Deshaun Watson can only do so much, which was on full display two weeks ago against the Colts. He almost single-handedly willed the Texans to a come-from-behind win, but a low snap at the two-yard line with about a minute left to go would bounce away from the QB, and was recovered by linebacker Anthony Walker to seal the Colts' win. Indy's defense will have plenty of opportunities to have a repeat performance in this one today, and if the Colts' offense can keep its foot on the pedal in the second half (unlike two weeks ago in Houston), then I'd say this DST unit is a must-start.

Weekly NFL Fantasy Rankings from numberFire, a FanDuel company. Visit FanDuel to play daily fantasy sports contests.

Related Content

news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Raiders, Week 14

With the fantasy playoffs now upon us (for most folks), it's time to get serious. Which Indianapolis Colts players could score you some crucial points in today's road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 13

With the fantasy playoffs just around the corner for most folks, which Indianapolis Colts players could score you some crucial points in today's road matchup against the Houston Texans?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 12

It's Colts-Titans: Round 2 today at Lucas Oil Stadium, as these two 7-3 teams duke it out for first place in the AFC South Division for the second time in 17 days. So what can you expect fantasy-wise from the Colts in this one?
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Packers, Week 11

It's a battle of first-place teams today in Indianapolis, as the AFC South-leading Colts play host to the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 11 fantasy preview.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts tonight jump back into divisional play with an AFC South showdown on the road against the Tennessee Titans, who have some possible defensive holes to exploit from a fantasy perspective. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 10 fantasy preview.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Ravens, Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts return home today to play host to a talented Baltimore Ravens team at Lucas Oil Stadium. Are there any prime opportunities to steal some fantasy points against one of the league's top defensive units? Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 9 fantasy preview.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Lions, Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts return from their bye week today to take on a Detroit Lions team that will give up a ton of points to running backs and wide receivers, which could be promising for those with Jonathan Taylor and T.Y. Hilton in their lineups. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 8 fantasy preview.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Review: Bye Week Evaluations

The Indianapolis Colts get a chance to recharge their batteries today, as they're off for their bye week. Let's take a look back at the first six games of the season and where the respective Colts players have fared from a fantasy perspective.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Browns, Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts today face off against an opportunistic Cleveland Browns defense that leads the league in takeaways, but has certainly given up its fair share of big plays through the air, too. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 5 fantasy preview.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Bears, Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts today face a Chicago Bears defense that has plenty of talented pieces, but has certainly yielded its share of points through its first three games. Need some last-minute lineup advice? Here's the Week 4 fantasy preview.
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jets, Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts head into today's Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets expected to put up some points on offense. But with Parris Campbell out indefinitely, and with Jonathan Taylor's run-heavy starting debut last week, how will that affect your lineups from a fantasy perspective? Here's the Week 3 fantasy preview.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising