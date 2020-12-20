2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Texans, Week 15

We already knew the Texans are without their top cornerback Bradley Roby, who was suspended for the remainder of the season prior to the Week 13 matchup against the Colts. Now they're going to be missing two more cornerbacks — Phillip Gaines and John Reid — for this game due to injuries. I don't know how to say this any clearer: GET T.Y. HILTON IN YOUR LINEUP. He's on a roll the last three weeks — including his huge performance two weeks ago against the Texans, and then his two-touchdown game last Sunday against the Raiders — and there's no reason to believe that can't continue today.