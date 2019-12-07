2019 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Buccaneers, Week 14

WIDE RECEIVERS

FantasyPros Week 14 Position Rank: Zach Pascal WR40, Marcus Johnson WR81, Ashton Dulin WR119 and Parris Campbell WR120

Zach Pascal WR40, Marcus Johnson WR81, Ashton Dulin WR119 and Parris Campbell WR120 Buccaneers vs. WRs: 32nd (31.3 FPPG)

This whole group obviously revolves around Hilton's status from a fantasy perspective. And since he's been ruled out, your best bet is always going to be Pascal.

Pascal has two 100-yard games this year, five games with at least 50 yards, and six games with at least six targets. Johnson has come on lately as well. Although he was pretty quiet in Weeks 10 and 12 — catching just one-of-four targets for nine yards — in Weeks 11 and 13 he caught eight-of-10 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Outside of Mack, another big boost to the Colts' offense is the return of Campbell, the playmaking rookie who has been out since Week 9, also with a fractured hand. He's been able to practice on a limited basis the last two weeks before being upgraded to a full participant this week. He fits well into the Colts' offense as someone who can take a short pass and turn it into a chunk play.