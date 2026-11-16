Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host an Away Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, in Westfield, Ind., for their Thursday Night Football road game vs. the Houston Texans on Nov. 19. The party will feature:
- Appearances from Colts Legends & Super Bowl Champions Gary Brackett and Marlin Jackson, mascot "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders;
- Photo opportunities with the Super Bowl XLI Lombardi Trophy;
- Colts giveaways, including a Colts Anvil fan chain for the first 250 fans to arrive and
- Colts gloves for the first 500 fans.
- Bud Light drink specials and activations and more!
The party is all ages and free, but fans must claim a free ticket at Colts.com/WatchParty. Capacity is limited, so attendance is first-come, first-served.
WHEN: Thurs., Nov. 19
- 7 p.m. - Doors open
- 7 - 8 p.m. - Photos with Colts Cheerleaders
- 7:15 - 8 p.m. - Appearance by Gary Brackett
- 7:30 - 8 p.m. - Appearance by "Blue"
- 8:15 p.m. - Kickoff: Colts vs. Texans
- 8:15 - 9 p.m. - Appearance by Marlin Jackson
- 11:30 p.m. - Party concludes
WHERE: Westfield Collective, 750 E. 181st St., Westfield
NOTE: Guest appearances & timing are subject to change