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Colts Fanzone to welcome fans during NFL's '2026 Munich Game' weekend

Three days of football, entertainment, and fan experiences centered around the “2026 Munich Game” weekend

Nov 04, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Colts Communications
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Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Products, the official Global Partner of the Colts, will bring the Colts FanZone to the heart of Munich, Germany during the the NFL's 2026 Munich Game weekend this month.

Presented by Lucas Oil, the Colts FanZone at Weißes Bräuhaus im Tal, is a free, go-to destination for Colts and NFL fans to connect through football-themed activities, entertainment, Colts giveaways, meet-and-greets and more. Open to all from Nov. 13–15, the FanZone again will bring the energy and spirit of Colts football to Germany.

Although the Colts are not playing in the Munich Game, Germany is one of the international markets, along with Austria and Switzerland, where the Colts engage with fans, businesses and communities through the NFL's Global Markets Program.

The schedule, as well as special appearances, are subject to change. ALL TIMES ARE CET. For more info and updates, visit Colts.com/munichfanzone or follow @ColtsDE on Instagram and Facebook.

FRI., NOV. 13

Kickoff the weekend with other Colts and NFL fans and get ready for Sunday's Colts-Miami Dolphins watch party, as well as the NFL's 2026 Munich Game, pitting New England vs. Detroit.

WHEN: 6 - 11:30 p.m. CET

WHERE: Weißes Bräuhaus im Tal, Tal 7, 80331 Munich

REGISTER NOW

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SAT., NOV. 14 – COLTS FAN PUB PARTY

The Saturday night Colts Fan Pub Party will feature a meet-and-greet and autograph session with former Colts player and international ambassador Björn Werner, appearances from team mascot "Blue," photo opportunities, giveaways, drink specials and more.

WHEN: 7 - 11:30 p.m. CET

  • Meet & greet with Björn Werner
  • Appearances from "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders
  • Colts giveaways and fan trivia

WHERE: Weißes Bräuhaus im Tal, Tal 7, 80331 Munich

REGISTER NOW

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SUN., NOV. 15 – COLTS VS. DOLPHINS WATCH PARTY

Gameday at the Colts FanZone will kick off with a traditional Bavarian Weißwurst breakfast, available for purchase. Later in the evening, the FanZone will host a watch party for the Colts home game against the Miami Dolphins in Indianapolis.

WHEN:

  • 9 a.m. CET – Traditional Bavarian Weißwurst Breakfast
  • 6 – 11:30 p.m. CET – Doors open for Watch Party
  • 7 p.m. CET – Kickoff: Colts vs. Dolphins

WHERE: Weißes Bräuhaus im Tal, Tal 7, 80331 Munich

REGISTER NOW

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EXPLORE THE FANZONE

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