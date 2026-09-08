Colts laden fans zum live-erlebnis in London ein

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COLTS INVITE DACH FANS TO EXPERIENCE THE TEAM LIVE IN LONDON

Indianapolis Colts launch a new sweepstakes giving fans across Germany, Austria and Switzerland the chance to experience the Colts' London game on October 4

As the Indianapolis Colts prepare to return to London this fall, the team is giving fans across the DACH region another opportunity to get closer to the Colts and experience the NFL live.

The Colts have launched a new sweepstakes aimed at their growing fan base in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, giving fans the chance to win a trip for two to London for the team's game on October 4, 2026. The initiative reflects the Colts' continued efforts to engage with fans across the DACH region and bring international supporters closer to the team.

The winner and a guest will receive two tickets to the Colts' London game, a two-night hotel stay in London and a €500 allowance towards additional travel costs.

The sweepstakes opened on September 1 and will close on September 20 at 11:59 PM. The winner will be drawn on September 23 and contacted via email.

With the Colts returning to London, the team is once again creating opportunities for its international fan base to experience the excitement of an NFL gameday in person. For fans across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the sweepstakes offers the chance to follow their passion for the Colts all the way to London and experience the team live.