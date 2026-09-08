Colts laden fans zum live-erlebnis in London ein

Die Indianapolis Colts kehren in diesem Herbst nach London zurück und geben Fans in der DACH-Region erneut die Möglichkeit, dem Team näherzukommen und die NFL live vor Ort zu erleben.
Die Colts haben ein Gewinnspiel gestartet, das sich an ihre wachsende Fanbasis in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz richtet. Fans haben die Chance, eine Reise für zwei Personen nach London zum Spiel der Colts am 4. Oktober 2026 zu gewinnen. Die Aktion unterstreicht das kontinuierliche Engagement der Colts für ihre Fans in der DACH-Region und ihre Bestrebungen, internationale Fans noch näher an das Team heranzuführen.
Der Gewinn umfasst zwei Tickets für das London-Spiel der Colts, zwei Übernachtungen in einem Londoner Hotel, sowie einen Reisegutschein in Höhe von 500 € zur Deckung zusätzlicher Reisekosten.
Das Gewinnspiel ist am 1. September gestartet und läuft bis zum 20. September um 23:59 Uhr. Der Gewinner wird am 23. September ausgelost und per E-Mail kontaktiert.
Mit ihrer Rückkehr nach London schaffen die Colts erneut die Möglichkeit für ihre internationale Fanbasis, die besondere Atmosphäre eines NFL-Gamedays live vor Ort zu erleben. Für Fans in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz bietet das Gewinnspiel die Chance, ihre Leidenschaft für die Colts bis nach London zu tragen und das Team live zu erleben.
Hier können Fans am Gewinnspiel teilnehmen:
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COLTS INVITE DACH FANS TO EXPERIENCE THE TEAM LIVE IN LONDON
Indianapolis Colts launch a new sweepstakes giving fans across Germany, Austria and Switzerland the chance to experience the Colts' London game on October 4
As the Indianapolis Colts prepare to return to London this fall, the team is giving fans across the DACH region another opportunity to get closer to the Colts and experience the NFL live.
The Colts have launched a new sweepstakes aimed at their growing fan base in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, giving fans the chance to win a trip for two to London for the team's game on October 4, 2026. The initiative reflects the Colts' continued efforts to engage with fans across the DACH region and bring international supporters closer to the team.
The winner and a guest will receive two tickets to the Colts' London game, a two-night hotel stay in London and a €500 allowance towards additional travel costs.
The sweepstakes opened on September 1 and will close on September 20 at 11:59 PM. The winner will be drawn on September 23 and contacted via email.
With the Colts returning to London, the team is once again creating opportunities for its international fan base to experience the excitement of an NFL gameday in person. For fans across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the sweepstakes offers the chance to follow their passion for the Colts all the way to London and experience the team live.
Fans can enter the sweepstakes here: