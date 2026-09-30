Colts team up with Germany's Lobster & Lemonade for exclusive 'Blue' collection

Indianapolis & Darmstadt, Germany – The Indianapolis Colts and German lifestyle brand Lobster & Lemonade today announced an exclusive limited-edition apparel collection for the European market inspired by "Blue," the Colts official mascot.

Known for its signature illustration style and ability to blend sport, culture and storytelling, Lobster & Lemonade has become a familiar presence around the NFL's growth in Germany, helping bring the game to life through apparel.

The Blue Collection marks the company's first official collaboration with an NFL club.

"Blue has become one of the most recognizable faces of the Colts brand internationally," said Hayden Barnack, Colts Director of Marketing. "Over the past several years, we've seen fans across Europe embrace his personality, humor and energy. Partnering with Lobster & Lemonade provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate that connection and represents another step in our commitment to serving fans across the region."

The collection combines Blue's playful personality with Lobster & Lemonade's design-forward aesthetic.

"Our goal was to create something that feels true to the way fans experience Blue," said Christian Hinz, Lobster & Lemonade's CEO. "Blue's personality translates across languages and cultures, which makes him such a compelling character to work with creatively. This collection is inspired by the moments and interactions that Colts fans have shared with him throughout Germany over the years."

Available in adult and youth sizes, the collection includes hoodies and t-shirts featuring original illustrations developed exclusively for this collaboration. The collection will be available, beginning Thurs., Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. BST: