Colts partner with 'London Eye' to elevate fan experience during the 2026 London game week

Indianapolis & London – The Indianapolis Colts are taking London Game Week to new heights through an exclusive partnership with the London Eye, one of the United Kingdom's most iconic landmarks.
This week, fans will have the opportunity to ride in a Colts-themed London Eye pod and take in panoramic views of London as excitement builds toward the NFL's 2026 London Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 4.
Access to the pod will be provided through special contests and opportunities at the Colts FanZone at Greenwood, presented by Lucas Oil, on Thurs., Oct. 1, and Fri., Oct. 2. Select ride experiences will feature appearances from Colts Legends, Cheerleaders and team mascot "Blue."
What's more, Colts fans will have access to a special £20 London Eye ticket offer, valid for rides on any London Eye pod throughout game weekend. Additional details and booking information can be found at LondonEye.com/Colts.
WHAT: Colts London Eye Experience
HOURS:
- Fri., Oct. 2: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sat., Oct. 3: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WHERE: London Eye
Riverside Building, County Hall, Westminster Bridge Road London SE1 7PB, United Kingdom
NOTE: Rides will operate in 30-min. intervals with limited capacity available throughout the experience. Must be reserved in advance!
The London Eye experience is part of a broader lineup of fan activations leading up to the game. Throughout the week, fans can visit the Colts FanZone at Greenwood to meet Colts Legends, Cheerleaders and mascot "Blue" and enjoy interactive activities, purchase exclusive merchandise and participate in special events.
"Returning to London provides a special opportunity to reconnect with fans who have supported the Colts across the United Kingdom and beyond," said Stephanie Pemberton, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Indianapolis Colts. "We're always looking for ways to create memorable experiences around our international games, and this partnership with the London Eye gives fans a unique opportunity to celebrate with us throughout the week leading up to kickoff."
"The London Eye has always been a place where visitors from around the world come together to celebrate what makes London special, and this October, we're ready to bring a little bit of Indianapolis to the heart of the city," said Robin Goodchild, Senior General Manager of the London Eye. "The Colts have an incredibly passionate fanbase, and we're excited to give fans traveling from the U.S., and those joining us here in London, a truly unique way to celebrate their team. Taking in the London skyline from 135 metres up is memorable on its own but doing it in a Colts-branded pod alongside the team's cheerleaders and mascot Blue brings together the spirit of Indianapolis and one of London's most iconic landmarks. We can't wait to welcome Colts fans to London and give them an unforgettable way to experience the city while celebrating the team they love."
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For more information and the latest updates surrounding the Colts 2026 London Game activities, visit Colts.com/London or follow @ColtsLife on Instagram, Facebook, and X.