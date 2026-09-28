Colts partner with 'London Eye' to elevate fan experience during the 2026 London game week

"Returning to London provides a special opportunity to reconnect with fans who have supported the Colts across the United Kingdom and beyond," said Stephanie Pemberton , Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Indianapolis Colts . "We're always looking for ways to create memorable experiences around our international games, and this partnership with the London Eye gives fans a unique opportunity to celebrate with us throughout the week leading up to kickoff."

"The London Eye has always been a place where visitors from around the world come together to celebrate what makes London special, and this October, we're ready to bring a little bit of Indianapolis to the heart of the city," said Robin Goodchild, Senior General Manager of the London Eye. "The Colts have an incredibly passionate fanbase, and we're excited to give fans traveling from the U.S., and those joining us here in London, a truly unique way to celebrate their team. Taking in the London skyline from 135 metres up is memorable on its own but doing it in a Colts-branded pod alongside the team's cheerleaders and mascot Blue brings together the spirit of Indianapolis and one of London's most iconic landmarks. We can't wait to welcome Colts fans to London and give them an unforgettable way to experience the city while celebrating the team they love."