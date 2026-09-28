 Skip to main content
For The Shoe
Advertising

Colts International

Presented by

Colts partner with 'London Eye' to elevate fan experience during the 2026 London game week

The Indianapolis Colts are taking London Game Week to new heights through an exclusive partnership with the London Eye, one of the United Kingdom's most iconic landmarks.

Sep 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Colts Communications
2026-colts-marketing-london-londoneye-experience-2-1920x1080

Indianapolis & London – The Indianapolis Colts are taking London Game Week to new heights through an exclusive partnership with the London Eye, one of the United Kingdom's most iconic landmarks.

This week, fans will have the opportunity to ride in a Colts-themed London Eye pod and take in panoramic views of London as excitement builds toward the NFL's 2026 London Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 4.

Access to the pod will be provided through special contests and opportunities at the Colts FanZone at Greenwood, presented by Lucas Oil, on Thurs., Oct. 1, and Fri., Oct. 2. Select ride experiences will feature appearances from Colts Legends, Cheerleaders and team mascot "Blue."

What's more, Colts fans will have access to a special £20 London Eye ticket offer, valid for rides on any London Eye pod throughout game weekend. Additional details and booking information can be found at LondonEye.com/Colts.

WHAT: Colts London Eye Experience

HOURS:

  • Fri., Oct. 2: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sat., Oct. 3: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: London Eye

Riverside Building, County Hall, Westminster Bridge Road London SE1 7PB, United Kingdom

NOTE: Rides will operate in 30-min. intervals with limited capacity available throughout the experience. Must be reserved in advance!

The London Eye experience is part of a broader lineup of fan activations leading up to the game. Throughout the week, fans can visit the Colts FanZone at Greenwood to meet Colts Legends, Cheerleaders and mascot "Blue" and enjoy interactive activities, purchase exclusive merchandise and participate in special events.

"Returning to London provides a special opportunity to reconnect with fans who have supported the Colts across the United Kingdom and beyond," said Stephanie PembertonSenior Vice President of Marketing for the Indianapolis Colts. "We're always looking for ways to create memorable experiences around our international games, and this partnership with the London Eye gives fans a unique opportunity to celebrate with us throughout the week leading up to kickoff."

"The London Eye has always been a place where visitors from around the world come together to celebrate what makes London special, and this October, we're ready to bring a little bit of Indianapolis to the heart of the city," said Robin Goodchild, Senior General Manager of the London Eye. "The Colts have an incredibly passionate fanbase, and we're excited to give fans traveling from the U.S., and those joining us here in London, a truly unique way to celebrate their team. Taking in the London skyline from 135 metres up is memorable on its own but doing it in a Colts-branded pod alongside the team's cheerleaders and mascot Blue brings together the spirit of Indianapolis and one of London's most iconic landmarks. We can't wait to welcome Colts fans to London and give them an unforgettable way to experience the city while celebrating the team they love."

--

For more information and the latest updates surrounding the Colts 2026 London Game activities, visit Colts.com/London or follow @ColtsLife on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Related Content

news

Colts announce fan activities & experiences for London game week

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a full schedule of activities surrounding the team's return to London next month, including four days of programming at the Colts FanZone at Greenwood and a special "Blue" Posts pop-up in Carnaby.

news

Colts laden fans zum live-erlebnis in London ein

Indianapolis Colts starten ein Gewinnspiel und geben Fans aus Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz die Chance, das London-Spiel der Colts am 4. Oktober live zu erleben

news

Free tickets now available for Colts London game watch party at Living Room Theaters

Fans can now claim free tickets for the Indianapolis Colts official London Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, at Living Room Theaters in downtown Indianapolis as the Colts take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 4.

news

Colts to Host Official Fan Zone in London and Watch Party in Indianapolis for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing Colts Nation together on both sides of the Atlantic for Week 4. Fans can celebrate the Colts' matchup against the Washington Commanders at the official Colts Fan Zone in London or experience the excitement closer to home at the team's official Watch Party in downtown Indianapolis.

news

Indianapolis Colts verkünden offizielle FanZone für das NFL London Game 2026

Mit der "Colts FanZone at Greenwood", präsentiert von Lucas Oil, schaffen die Indianapolis Colts am NFL Game Weekend im Oktober den zentralen Treffpunkt für Fans des Teams und der NFL

news

Colts to face Washington Commanders at Tottenham Stadium in London in Week 4 of 2026 NFL regular season

The Colts will play in Europe for the third time in four seasons when they face the Commanders in London in 2026.

news

Indianapolis Colts spielen als Auswärtsteam beim NFL London Game 2026 im Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Colts bestreiten nach Frankfurt (2023) und Berlin (2025) ihr drittes Regular-Season-Spiel in Europa – Gegner am 4. Oktober sind die Washington Commanders

news

The Netherlands' Lucas LeJeune named Colts 2025 International Fan of the Year

The award recognizes extraordinary NFL fans around the world who inspire others through their love of American football.

news

Der Niederländer Lucas LeJeune zum "International Fan of the Year" 2025 der Colts gekürt

Mit diesem Titel werden außergewöhnliche Fans der NFL weltweit gewürdigt, die andere mit ihrer Begeisterung für American Football inspirieren.

news

RTL kündigt Premium-Dokumentation "The Game – Die NFL erobert Deutschland" an

Indianapolis Colts Cheerleader und Maskottchen Blue werden zur Premiere rund um den Super Bowl am 8. Februar in Düsseldorf erwartet

news

The Colts Show Mailbag: Anthony Richardson Sr., icing kickers, Jonathan Taylor with Philip Rivers

The Colts Show Mailbag returns for Week 16 as JJ Stankevitz answers listener, viewer and reader questions on Colts.com.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising