Colts announce fan activities & experiences for London game week

Indianapolis & London – The Indianapolis Colts today announced a full schedule of activities surrounding the team's return to London next month, including four days of programming at the Colts FanZone at Greenwood and a special "Blue" Posts pop-up in Carnaby.
The Colts FanZone at Greenwood will serve as the team's official London headquarters during the week leading into the NFL's 2026 London Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sun., Oct. 4.
Presented by Lucas Oil Products, the Colts FanZone will be free and open to the public and will feature live entertainment, giveaways, exclusive merchandise and appearances by Colts Legends Edgerrin James and Bill Brooks, mascot "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders. Fans also will be able to shop official Colts gear, exclusive London Game merchandise and a special European collaboration at the Colts Pro Shop pop-up inside Greenwood.
The schedule, as well as special appearances, are subject to change. ALL TIMES ARE BST. For more info and updates, visit Colts.com/London or follow @ColtsLife on Instagram, Facebook, and X.
THURS., OCT. 1 – "WEEKEND KICKOFF"
Colts FanZone at Greenwood. The opening night of London Game Week will feature Blue's crowd-favorite trick shots and interactive entertainment, performances by the Colts Cheerleaders and special appearances by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colts Ring of Honor member Edgerrin James.
WHEN:
- 11 a.m. - Doors & Colts Pro Shop open
- 6 - 7 p.m.
- Limited-edition Colts London scarves available to the first 100 fans
- Performance & Appearances by Colts Cheer and "Blue"
- Appearance by Colts Legend Edgerrin James
- 8 p.m. - Appearances by Colts Cheer and "Blue"
- 9 p.m. - Appearance by Colts Legend Edgerrin James
- 9:30 p.m. - Performance by Colts Cheer
WHERE: Greenwood Sports Pub & Kitchen, 170 Victoria St., London, SW1E 5LB
FRI., OCT. 2 – "BLUE FRIDAY" IN LONDON
Colts FanZone at Greenwood. Blue Friday will bring Colts Nation together for an evening of football, music and interactive entertainment. Fans can shop exclusive merchandise, put their Colts knowledge to the test and compete for special prizes.
WHEN:
- 11 a.m. - Doors & Colts Pro Shop open
- 6 p.m. - Entertainment by DJ Sarah Giggle
- 7:30 p.m.
- Colts trivia and prizes
- Limited edition Colts London scarves available to the first 100 fans
- Appearances by Colts Cheer and "Blue"
WHERE: Greenwood Sports Pub & Kitchen, 170 Victoria St., London, SW1E 5LB
SAT., OCT. 3 – "COLTS POWER PARTY"
Colts FanZone at Greenwood. The Colts Power Party will serve as the team's biggest celebration before gameday, featuring appearances by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colts Legend Edgerrin James, Colts Legend Bill Brooks, "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders.
WHEN:
- 11 a.m. - Doors & Colts Pro Shop open
- 12 p.m. - Entertainment by DJ Sarah Giggle
- 1 p.m. - Live podcast with Colts Podcast Host JJ Stankevitz, Colts Sideline Reporter Larra Overton, Edgerrin James and Bill Brooks
- 7 p.m. - Entertainment by DJ Sarah Giggle
- 8:30 - 9 p.m.
- Limited edition Colts London scarves available to the first 100 fans
- Performances by Colts Cheer and "Blue"
- 9 p.m. - Appearances by Edgerrin James and Bill Brooks
- 9:30 p.m. - Performance by Colts Cheer
WHERE: Greenwood Sports Pub & Kitchen, 170 Victoria St., London, SW1E 5LB
"Blue" Posts Pop-Up
For one afternoon only, five-time NFL Mascot of the Year "Blue" will take over the Blue Posts in the heart of Carnaby. Fans can stop by for photo opportunities, fan interactions and memorable moments as "Blue" brings his signature personality to one of London's most vibrant neighborhoods.
WHEN: 5 - 7 P.M.
WHERE: Blue Posts, 18 Kingly St., Carnaby, London W1B 5PX
NOTE: Space is limited.
SUN., OCT. 4 – GAMEDAY IN LONDON
Fans not attending the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium can gather at the Colts FanZone at Greenwood to watch the game live and experience gameday alongside Colts fans from London and around the world. The celebration will include commemorative posters, live music and pregame entertainment.
WHEN:
- 9 a.m. - Doors open
- 12:30 p.m. - Entertainment by DJ Sarah Giggle
- 2:30 p.m. - Kickoff
WHERE: Greenwood Sports Pub & Kitchen, 170 Victoria St., London, SW1E 5LB
--
Official ticket and travel packages are still available through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL. Available packages may include premium seating, hotel accommodations, fan events, exclusive experiences and dedicated travel support. More information can be found at Colts.com/London.