Colts announce fan activities & experiences for London game week

Indianapolis & London – The Indianapolis Colts today announced a full schedule of activities surrounding the team's return to London next month, including four days of programming at the Colts FanZone at Greenwood and a special "Blue" Posts pop-up in Carnaby.

The Colts FanZone at Greenwood will serve as the team's official London headquarters during the week leading into the NFL's 2026 London Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sun., Oct. 4.

Presented by Lucas Oil Products, the Colts FanZone will be free and open to the public and will feature live entertainment, giveaways, exclusive merchandise and appearances by Colts Legends Edgerrin James and Bill Brooks, mascot "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders. Fans also will be able to shop official Colts gear, exclusive London Game merchandise and a special European collaboration at the Colts Pro Shop pop-up inside Greenwood.