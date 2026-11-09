Colts x Lobster & Lemonade 'Blue' Collection Arrives in Germany for Munich Game Week

Indianapolis & Munich, Germany – The Indianapolis Colts and German lifestyle brand Lobster & Lemonade are bringing their limited-edition "Blue" Collection to Germany, with the collection available in-store at NFL Shop Munich beginning Thurs., Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. CET.
To celebrate the collection's arrival in Germany, Blue, the Colts official mascot and inspiration behind the collaboration, will make a special appearance at NFL Shop Munich on Thurs., Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. CET.
The collection, which debuted earlier this season, brings together Blue's personality with Lobster & Lemonade's design-forward aesthetic through original illustrations developed exclusively for the collaboration.
Available in adult and youth sizes, the collection includes hoodies and t-shirts. During Munich Game Week, fans can shop the collection while supplies last:
- Online, at **europe.nflshop.com** and **LobsterLemonade.com**,
- In person, at NFL Shop Munich, Neuhauser Str. 47, during Munich Game Week (Nov. 12-14, Nov. 16) and on gameday, at the NFL Shop at Allianz Arena, Sun, Nov. 15.