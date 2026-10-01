Colts announce return of 'Colts Fall Fests' at two Lark Ranch locations on October 24

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the return of the "Colts Fall Fests," bringing a day of football-themed fall fun to fans at two Lark Ranch locations in Indiana on Sat., Oct. 24.
Fall Fests will transform both Lark Ranch Greenfield and Lark Ranch Loogootee into Colts-themed destinations featuring special appearances, family activities, giveaways and a custom Colts corn maze available exclusively at each location.
Fans will enjoy all Lark Ranch attractions, including pumpkin patches, hayrides, tractor and train rides, fall treats, entertainment and more, while also taking part in Colts-themed experiences throughout the day.
All Colts Fall Fest activities are included with admission to Lark Ranch and take place rain or shine. For more info, visit Colts.com/FallFests.
SAT., OCT. 24 – LARK RANCH "TAKEOVER"
Founded in 2001 by local attorney Matt Lark, his ranch began receiving requests from local schools to host field trips. After seeing the positive reactions from students and the local community, Lark carved a corn maze and planted a pumpkin patch that would be open to all. With the help of his three sons, he has steadily grown Lark Ranch into the attraction it is today.
WHEN: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Full ranch hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
WHERE: Lark Ranch, 1611 N. Meridian Rd., Greenfield
Lark Ranch Loogootee, 4633 N. US Highway 231, Loogootee
TICKETS:
- $22 tickets are available at the gate or online at LarkRanch.com.
- The first 500 fans to buy tickets using the code Colts26FallFest will receive a $5 discount.
- Admission is free for active military members who buy tickets at the gate.
- Admission is half-off for military veterans who buy tickets at the gate.
NOTE: For more info, contact info@larkranch.com
The Indianapolis Colts hosted their first Colts Fall Fest, presented by Back9 Golf & Entertainment, on September 27 at Lark Ranch in Greenfield, Indiana, offering fans a day of seasonal fun and team spirit. Attendees enjoyed hayrides, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, and Colts-themed activities featuring Blue, Colts Cheerleaders, live entertainment and giveaways, creating a festive experience that connected fans with the team beyond gameday.