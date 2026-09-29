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Colts London game Watch Party officially sold out

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that the team's official London Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, has officially sold out ahead of Sunday's international matchup against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Sep 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications
watch party sold out

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that the team's official London Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, is officially sold out ahead of Sunday's international matchup against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The sold-out watch party will bring Colts fans together to watch the game on movie theater screens while enjoying Colts giveaways, food and beverage specials, Bud Light activations and more. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m. ET, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fans who secured tickets are encouraged to arrive early. Seating inside the theater will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are asked not to reserve or save seats for additional guests and should be aware that unattended seats may be made available to other attendees. If theater seating reaches capacity, additional viewing areas with televisions showing the game will be available in the venue lobby.

Fans can stay up to date on the latest London Game coverage, exclusive content and fan experiences throughout game week at Colts.com/London.

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