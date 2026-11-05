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Free tickets available for Colts' Nov. 19 Thursday Night 'Away Game Watch Party'

The party will feature appearances from team mascot “Blue” and the Colts Cheerleaders, photo opportunities, Colts giveaways, Bud Light drink specials and activations and more.

Nov 05, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Colts Communications
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Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host an Away Game Watch Party, presented by Bud Light, in Westfield, Ind., for the team's Thursday Night Football road game vs. the Houston Texans on Nov. 19.

The party will feature appearances from team mascot "Blue" and the Colts Cheerleaders, photo opportunities, Colts giveaways, Bud Light drink specials and activations and more.

The party is all ages and free to attend, but fans must claim a free ticket at Colts.com/WatchParty. Capacity is limited, so attendance is first-come, first-served.

WHEN: Thurs., Nov. 19

  • 7 p.m. - Doors open
  • 8:15 p.m. - Kickoff: Colts vs. Texans
  • 11:30 p.m. -  Party concludes

WHERE: Westfield Collective, 750 E. 181st St., Westfield

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