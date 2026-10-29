'Preparing like a starter;' rookie guard Jalen Farmer has been ready for this moment since April

When Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer walked out of the interview room at the 2026 NFL Combine, all Colts offensive line coach Tony Sparano could do was sing his praises.

"You're gonna be the kind of guy people don't want to play against someday," Sparano told Farmer.

"So, like Quenton Nelson one day?" Farmer responded.

Now, the first player Sparano met at the Comine will step into a starting role, with veteran guard Quenton Nelson now on the Seattle Seahawks via a Tuesday trade.

While people on the outside may view this opportunity for Farmer as "replacing" Nelson, Sparano and Farmer don't view it that way.

"You don't replace Quenton. It's not about that," Sparano said Thursday. "This is an opportunity for (Farmer) to begin his journey, and those are two independent journeys."

Farmer played right guard throughout his college career at Florida and Kentucky, but Sparano and staff have been getting him work on both sides of the line since he arrived in Indianapolis.

"This guy's got an extensive history on one side, so I already know he's going to be more comfortable there. And my job is to try and get him balanced out to where he's comfortable on the other side as well," Sparano said. "He wound up repping on the left side more than on the right side throughout his time here from camp preseason, certainly during the week. You know, with the goal of trying to offset and balance that out."

The rookie has taken just three offensive snaps this season, but his teammates have been watching him prepare like he's walking onto the field for every play.

"He's been getting better every single week, and I think really Farmer is just kind of seeing his improvement week in week out, and he's really treating it like you never know when your opportunity is going to come," center Tanor Bortolini said. "So you want to prepare every week like it could be your opportunity. So I feel like he's been preparing like a starter all year, and I'm excited for him to get that opportunity."

Besides months of preparation and work on the field, Farmer had a very simple answer for what, or who, has prepared him for his first NFL start.

"Q," Farmer said with zero hesitation. "The attitude he had each and every day. Coming in here, no matter what happened the day before or game before with the same attitude to attack the day for his teammates."

Nelson's faith in Farmer extends beyond being on the same team. In fact, after Nelson was informed he was being traded, he sent Farmer a text.

"He told me that if I need anything to hit him up," Farmer said. "He's still that guy for us. He's a really good teammate."

During training camp and the offseason, Farmer and guard Matt Goncalves competed for the starting right guard role. The job ultimately went to Goncalves after he took nearly all of the first-team reps, but the third-year lineman has been impressed with Farmer's work ethic thus far.

"I think he's ready. He's a great football player. He's been preparing and he's been getting ready for this moment," Goncalves said. "He's been preparing like a starter. He's a great kid, he's a great player. I think he's going to do very well."

Farmer will step in at left guard Sunday on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a place the Colts haven't won since 2014. Regardless of location and opponent, Farmer is ready to roll.