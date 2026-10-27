Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 8 at Jacksonville

The Colts unofficial depth chart for Week 8 is no different than Week 7. Head coach Shane Steichen shared Monday that wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) and defensive end Micheal Clemons (toe), who are both eligible to come off of IR, will not practice this week.
Onto the depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: Laquon Treadwell
LT: Bernhard Raimann
LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker
C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer
RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Pharaoh Brown
WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould
WR: Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks
QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens
DEFENSE
DE: Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.
DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith
DE: Laiatu Latu, Caden Curry
WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
MLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake
CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt
FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens
SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler
N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken
CB: Sauce Gardner
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
PK: Spencer Shrader
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan
PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin