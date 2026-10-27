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Unofficial Depth Chart

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Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 8 at Jacksonville

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart Tuesday ahead of Week 8's matchup on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oct 27, 2026 at 11:28 AM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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The Colts unofficial depth chart for Week 8 is no different than Week 7. Head coach Shane Steichen shared Monday that wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) and defensive end Micheal Clemons (toe), who are both eligible to come off of IR, will not practice this week.

Onto the depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR: Laquon Treadwell

LT: Bernhard Raimann

LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker

C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer

RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta

TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Pharaoh Brown

WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould

WR: Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks

QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens

DEFENSE

DE: Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.

DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore

NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith

DE: Laiatu Latu, Caden Curry

WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers

MLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake

CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt

FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens

SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler

N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken

CB: Sauce Gardner

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Rigoberto Sanchez

PK: Spencer Shrader

H: Rigoberto Sanchez

LS: Luke Rhodes

KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan

PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin

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