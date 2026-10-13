Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 6 vs. Titans

The Colts haven't played at Lucas Oil Stadium in nearly three weeks, and they return home to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. In their second divisional matchup of the season, the Titans are seeking their first win of the season, while the Colts are hoping to get back to .500 after a 34-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.
The depth chart below has one notable difference from Week 5: defensive end Arden Key is no longer listed as he was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a hamstring injury. There is an open spot on the roster below.
Onto the depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: Laquon Treadwell, Darius Slayton
LT: Bernhard Raimann
LG: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker
C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
RG: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer
RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
TE: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould
WR: Keenan Allen, Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks
QB: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens
DEFENSE
DE: Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.
DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith
DE: Laiatu Latu, Caden Curry
WLB: Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
MLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake
CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Cam Taylor-Britt
FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens
SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler
N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken
CB: Sauce Gardner
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
PK: Spencer Shrader
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan
PR: Anthony Gould, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin