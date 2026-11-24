The most notable difference in this week's depth chart is at quarterback, with Anthony Richardson Sr. listed as QB1, Riley Leonard as QB2 and newly-signed Shane Buechele as QB3.
The Colts made a series of roster moves Tuesday afternoon, including placing rookie defensive end Caden Curry on IR. Defensive end Carl Lawson was then signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
Onto the depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: Laquon Treadwell, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
LT: Bernhard Raimann
LG: Jalen Farmer, Dalton Tucker
C: Tanor Bortolini, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
RG: Matt Goncalves
RT: Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
TE: Tyler Warren, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Pharaoh Brown
WR: Anthony Gould, Quez Watkins
WR: Ashton Dulin, Deion Burks
QB: Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard, Shane Buechele
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Seth McGowan, DJ Giddens
DEFENSE
DE: Arden Key, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, George Gumbs Jr.
DT: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Kevin Givens
NT: Grover Stewart, Jerry Tillery, Tim Smith
DE: Laiatu Latu, Carl Lawson
WLB: Bryce Boettcher, Tahj Chambers
MLB: CJ Allen, Austin Ajiake, West Weeks
CB: Charvarius Ward Sr., Kenneth Harris
FS: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens
SS: AJ Haulcy, Hunter Wohler
N: Justin Walley, Kapena Gushiken
CB: Sauce Gardner, Johnathan Edwards
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
PK: Spencer Shrader
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
KR: Ashton Dulin, Seth McGowan
PR: Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin